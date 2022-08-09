Louth

Baile Talún score seven goals in their Louth U15 Division 2 final

Baile Talún 7-6 Oliver Plunkett’s/Wolfe Tones 1-10

Dermot Clarke, Louth GAA's Children's Officer, presents Baile Talún captain Shane Byrne with the U15 Division 2 trophy in Stabannon on Monday night. Picture: Paul Connor Expand
Baile TalÃºn saw off a spirited comeback from the Tones/Plunketts to win the U15 Div 2 final at Stabannon on Monday. Expand
Baile Talunâ€™s Shane Mullanny puts his body in the way of this goal bound effort from Mark Smith of Tones/Plunketts. Expand

Caoimhín Reilly

Baile Talún took Division 2 honours from Monday night’s Drogheda Independent/Argus U15 Division 2 league final against Oliver Plunkett’s/Wolfe Tones in Stabannon on Monday night.

Oisín Drumgoole, Jack Martin and Daniel Commins bagged two goals apiece, while Cormac Lundon raised another green flag in a comprehensive victory for the Tallanstown Parish outfit.

Mark Smith registered a three-pointer for the Drogheda combination but they were unable to prevent Baile Talún from prevailing.

Baile Talún: Tadhg Carroll; Callum van der Westhuizen, Tomás Devlin, Oisín Drumgoole 2-0; Daniel Commins 2-1, Senan Lundon, Shane Byrne; Shane Mullany 0-1, Tom Maguire; Olan Crosbie, Corey Farrell, Kyle McConville; Jack Martin 2-3, Cormac Lundon 1-1, Evan Freeman. Subs: Harry Gilmore, Dylan Magee, Daniel Murray, Danny Lenihan, Tadhg Devaney, Oisín Reenan.

Oliver Plunkett’s/Wolfe Tones: Nathan Barnett, Charlie Comiskey, Shane Lambe, Darragh Smith, Eoghan Clinton 0-1, Jack Boyce, Anto Kirwan, Danny Molloy 0-1, Scott Howard, Jack Daly 0-2, Callum Clarke 0-3, Óran Fay, Mark Smith 1-2, Thomas Garry 0-1, Thomas O’Grady McGreehan, Sam Reilly, Adam Donnelly, Ryan Kelly, Alex Healy, Nico Davis, Kyle Dyas, Mitch Feeley.

Referee: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets).

