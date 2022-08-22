Louth

Baile Talún and Dreadnots in pulsating draw as Louth U17 Division 3 final set for replay

Baile Talún 3-15 Dreadnots 4-12

The Jimmy Tuft Cup was contested for by Dreadnots and Baile Talún in Drogheda on Friday night. Expand

The Jimmy Tuft Cup was contested for by Dreadnots and Baile Talún in Drogheda on Friday night.

Baile Talún battled back to send Friday's Drogheda Independent/Argus U17 Division 3 final against Dreadnots to a replay.

With no floodlights and darkness descending on the Gaelic Grounds, the teams will be forced to reconvene at a later date following a pulsating contest, for which the Jimmy Tuft Cup was on offer.

The combination had led by eight points only for Dreadnots to take a 12-point advantage in the second half. And, in an incredible fixture, Baile Talún hit back to level very late on.

BAILE TALÚN: D McCourt; M McKeever, N Commins, R Kerley; C Watters, A Myles, A Sweeney; C Kennedy, D McKeever; D Commins 0-1, K Crosbie 1-1, L Byrne; C Lundon 2-2, J Maguire 0-11, O Matthews. Subs: M Little, S Byrne, K Caffrey, O Crosbie, J Callaghan, J Murphy, J Higgins.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel's).

