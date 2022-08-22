Baile Talún and Dreadnots in pulsating draw as Louth U17 Division 3 final set for replay

The Jimmy Tuft Cup was contested for by Dreadnots and Baile Talún in Drogheda on Friday night.

Baile Talún battled back to send Friday's Drogheda Independent/Argus U17 Division 3 final against Dreadnots to a replay.

With no floodlights and darkness descending on the Gaelic Grounds, the teams will be forced to reconvene at a later date following a pulsating contest, for which the Jimmy Tuft Cup was on offer.

The combination had led by eight points only for Dreadnots to take a 12-point advantage in the second half. And, in an incredible fixture, Baile Talún hit back to level very late on.

BAILE TALÚN: D McCourt; M McKeever, N Commins, R Kerley; C Watters, A Myles, A Sweeney; C Kennedy, D McKeever; D Commins 0-1, K Crosbie 1-1, L Byrne; C Lundon 2-2, J Maguire 0-11, O Matthews. Subs: M Little, S Byrne, K Caffrey, O Crosbie, J Callaghan, J Murphy, J Higgins.

DREADNOTS: Adam Cassidy; Cathal Carolan, Alex Bolger, Alex Aspell; Kyle Mulroy, Ciarán Caffrey, Donnacha Skinnader 0-4; Jack McEvoy, Gustas Kastautaite; Donnacha Hodgins 1-1, Callum Shevlin 0-6, Fergus Brown; Adam Caffrey, Hugh McCormack 1-1, Sam Reilly 1-0. Subs: Junior Uba 1-0, VJ Collier.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel's).