At what level is the apex for Louth under Mickey Harte?

The Irish Independent columns of former Sligo footballer Neil Ewing have been topical in recent times as he offers an interesting view on various aspects of Gaelic football debate, from how ‘progressive’ counties have developed to the problems pertaining to the present fixture schedule.

His ‘progressive’ counties argument captured how the likes of Clare, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary, among others, have punched above their perceived weight in terms of qualifying for the latter end of both provincial and national championships from struggling positions.

Interestingly, he alluded strongly to the year-round availability of strength and conditioning expertise for players whereby they are given tailored plans and monitored over the course of the club-half of the split-season, or the off-season in general.

What this doesn’t do is give players the opportunity to switch off – and it isn’t in keeping with the ethos of the split-season either in that players are supposed to be fully in tune with their clubs at this time of the year.

However, it is, seemingly, a necessary evil and with the county players receptive to keeping up their individual training programmes, it can only bode well for the continued improvement of the county team.

Having a strong county team management is hugely important in order to get the buy-in from players needed for underperforming sides to rise into the relevant realms of the tiers above.

All of these variables have been rattling around in mind since clubs began exiting the local championships and their county players, if they have any, began to return to Darver for challenge matches or pre-pre-season training.

If Louth’s senior footballers remain on the trajectory set under Mickey Harte’s guidance so far, at what level is the potential apex?

While trainer Gavin Devlin spoke of possibly challenging for a Leinster Championship title over the course of the next few terms, is that a realistic ambition? Is reaching Division 1, like Clare threatened to do in 2021, or Roscommon have done regularly, or Monaghan achieved for a decade, a plausible target? If it is, is it actually possible?

Moving into the new year, there is great intrigue over what is on the cards for a side that achieved back-to-back promotions in such impressive style. And then there is the development of players like Tom Jackson, Conall McCaul and Donal McKenny, to name but three.

While McKenny has been a regular under Harte and Devlin, morphing into the county’s best defender and an absolute beast physically, Jackson and McCaul have taken their displays to new heights on the domestic scene, benefitting from a palpable change in attitude and physical improvements which have allowed them to dominate in club colours.

Then there were players whose ability and adequacy for the rigours of elite level football were in question – Niall Sharkey was a very good minor but didn’t look a fit for the step up having been in the fold under previous managers. Would Ciarán Downey ever deliver for Louth like he did on a weekly basis for Newtown Blues, was the question? And, most notably, Conor Early – he struggled for impact in previous regimes despite getting so many chances.

Now, after starring in the Division 3 title run, all three are absolute certainties in the starting XVs, core cogs. Their workrate, commitment and graduation into the enclosure of vital components...They are just primed athletes laced with the ingredients required.

You will always look for more off your county players when they return to the club fold? If they don’t reach the lofty expectations set, their pedigree will be called into question. So, I ask, have Louth’s players improved in settings apart from the meticulously organised and formulated set-up they enjoy under Harte and Devlin? When they are tasked with competing in a simpler game, are they as impactful?

In the large, you would have to say they are, or at least far more than in several previous set-ups. Physically, they are just at such an elevated pitch, the 12 month cycles of strength work turning boys into men and men into monsters, all still able to perform the skills and cover ferocious portions of ground.

However, there remains a gap to the likes of Dublin, Kildare and Derry – the likely frontrunners for the top two spots in Division 2 – never mind the top eight of Division 1. So how, given there has been no underage success in the mould of what Roscommon and Monaghan achieved on their route to provincial glory at senior level, can Louth expect to be sustainable in that company, or to just get there full stop?

That is the ultimate question – and one which will soon be answered.

Harte has repeatedly spoken of the ‘process’ which players must go through in terms of reaching the conditioning levels needed to compete at the very top and how you cannot ‘fast-forward’ this particular aspect of development.

So it is very pleasing – and encouraging – therefore, to see so many of his panellists looking as aesthetically daunting as they have on the club circuit. Work is clearly being done all of the time given previous regimes weren’t backed as strongly or anywhere nearly as robust in either direction or resources.

Excitement continues to grow with the National League fixtures set to be released in the days to come.