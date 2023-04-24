As Paddy Keenan says, ‘it's such a great time to be a Louth supporter’

In his role as director of main sponsors Protection and Prosperity Financial Services, former Louth star Paddy Keenan had a chat with the Glen Emmets U13s on Sunday evening to wish them well for this week's trip.

As the youngsters listened intently to his every word, one thing the 2010 All-Star said struck a chord with me. “It's such a great time to be a Louth supporter”.

Paddy was acutely aware that many in his audience were still buzzing from witnessing Louth's wonderful comeback against Westmeath just a few hours earlier over the road in Navan. It's been quite some time since there's been such a level of interest in and support for the Louth senior footballers. Kids are not easily fooled. They know a good thing when they see it.

Mickey Harte's reputation preceded him before he arrived in the county. His name alone commanded respect and recognition from all Louth Gaels. Players, officials, supporters and even indifferent onlookers were excited and stirred at the prospect of what his shock appointment might bring.

But what he and Gavin Devlin have accomplished with this bunch of players in such a short period of time has been simply remarkable. Yes, we still have a long way to go and we're by no means the finished article but there's something building here and I can't wait to see what the remainder of the season will hold for us. As Paddy says, “it's such a great time to be a Louth supporter”.

Sunday's victory in Navan propels us forward to our first Leinster semi-final since 2010 when we beat Westmeath. Louth will be hot favourites to defeat Division 3 side Offaly in Croke Park despite the Faithful County's relatively easy, 1-11 to 0-10 win over Meath in Tullamore.

They had 1-4 on the board before Meath registered and led by 1-8 to 0-2 at the break. Colm O’Rourke's men rallied in the second period but more for their own sense of pride than any real chance of victory.

A bit like ourselves, the opportunity of reaching a Leinster final doesn't come around too often in Offaly. It's 2006 since they were last there and 2007 since their last semi-final appearance. They will be a handful but I'm sure we'll be ready.

The clash reminds me a lot of the 1997 provincial semi-final when the same two sides met in Navan. Under Paul Kenny's guidance, we were on a bit of a roll having just won Division 2 of the National League and beaten Carlow in the opening round. With Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Laois on the other side of the draw, there was a great opportunity for the county to reach its first provincial final since 1960.

Before a packed Páirc Tailteann of almost 20,000, the majority of them in red and white, Offaly caused an upset, winning 1-10 to 0-11. It was really a game we should have won but the concession of an early goal and some poor second half misses cost us dearly.

I can still vividly remember the empty, hollow feeling in the dressing room afterwards. My own personal memories of the game are particularly awful. I'd been carrying an Achilles injury for the previous couple of months but was still getting by during games despite being unable to train.

Passed fit the previous day, I led the team out on to the pitch as captain. However, on running up the small incline from Páirc Tailteann's tunnel, out on to the field, I felt something 'go' on my heel. I knew it was serious. The Achilles had ruptured. I wouldn't kick a ball again for another 12 months.

Brendan Kerin, my replacement, had a stormer at midfield but we came up short. Offaly went on to win the final by defeating a depleted Meath team before losing to Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Glen Emmets; adventures in France mean I'll be an absentee from Jones’ Road this Sunday. However, there'll be a gang of Tullyallen folk gathered around the radio, along with our newly adopted Celtic cousins, listening to Colm Corrigan’s commentary. We'll be hoping to cheer on a Wee County victory.