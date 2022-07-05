Louth

Are there enough Louth GAA club games post split? Could there be more?

Caoimhín Reilly

The split matches get underway this weekend and their three-point reward ensures all four divisions are far from determined at either the top or the bottom ends.

Glyde Rangers' Niall Sharkey, back in club action against Glen Emmets last week, would play more than half of his side's league matches - at least - under Caoimhín Reilly's proposal. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics Expand

There was a climactic feel to preparations for round 11 (for Division 1 and 2 competitors anyway) of the Louth club leagues last weekend. We’ve become so accustomed to that being the finishing post.

Personally, having missed seven matches through injury, there was a sinking feeling. It was almost as if the season was practically over by my proper return date when, in fact, another five games definitely lay around the corner. 

