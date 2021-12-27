Ardee to host Louth’s league games

Louth manager Mickey Harte will be patrolling the sideline of Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, during the National League.

Páirc Mhuire will host its first National League match in 18 years when Louth entertain Laois on January 30 after the Deeside venue was nominated as the Reds’ home venue for the forthcoming campaign.

The Ardee St Mary’s grounds will hold the opener as well as the visits of Westmeath (February 27) and Antrim (March 20) as Mickey Harte’s side stare into a Division 3 campaign which includes four away ties.

Louth will look to end their losing run at Pearse Park in the round two trek to Longford (February 6), while they will be hoping for a repeat of the 2007 qualifier win at the Gaelic Grounds when they head to the south-west on February 20 for a date with Limerick.

Mark Stanfield memorably kicked the winning point on that day for Eamonn McEneaney’s team on the way to the final game of the backdoor series, though the last meeting with the Premier County wasn’t so positive. Relegation to Division 4 was confirmed after the loss to Limerick in Drogheda in 2015.

Westmeath are then at home before an away assignment in Fermanagh 13 days later. The March 12 clash at Brewster Park will be the first league meeting of the counties since 2015 when the Ulster outfit comfortably took the opening night spoils. Indeed, the Reds haven’t won in Enniskillen since 2010.

Revenge will be on the agenda in round six when Antrim travel across the border – Enda McGinley’s men, of course, emerged with the points in last season’s Division 4 fixture in Haggardstown, condemning Harte to defeat in his first game at the helm.

The campaign ends in Aughrim on March 27 where Colin Kelly’s Wicklow will await. The Wee County last played a league match at the venue in 2005 when the affair ended level. Louth selector Niall Sharkey scored a point on that occasion.

Meanwhile, Louth will also play their sole home game in the O’Byrne Cup group phase at Ardee. Visits to Longford (January 8) and Dublin (January 12) precede the Offaly match at Páirc Mhuire on January 15.

HURLERS

Louth hurlers will mark their Division 3A return with a trip to the Athletic Grounds in Armagh on February 5. Paul McCormack’s charges lost narrowly to his native county in their last league clash in 2020.

Home games against Roscommon and neighbours Monaghan follow on February 13 and 26 with McGeough Park, Haggardstown, having been nominated as the Reds’ venue of choice.

There is a trip to England on March 5 for a round four encounter with Warwickshire. The teams, of course, faced off in the 2019 Division 3A final where the expats prevailed.

The Wee County close their campaign at Healy Park, Omagh, on March 20 with Tyrone the opposition.

In the Kehoe Shield, Louth welcome Longford on January 23 before travelling to Wicklow seven days on.

U20 FOOTBALLERS

Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh are currently running Louth’s U20 footballers through their paces on a trial basis and while they are yet to learn their fate for the championship in April, they are to face familiar opposition in the upcoming Leo Murphy Cup.

The Reds, who reached the decider in 2019, will take on Down (February 19) and Antrim (March 5) at home either side of an away assignment against Tyrone (February 26).

The competition’s final is down for decision on March 12 with the top team in each group qualifying.

LGFA

Meanwhile, Louth make their return to Division 3 of the LGFA leagues after over a decade in the bottom tier with a trip to Sligo on February 13.

Wayne Freeman’s outfit play their sole home game against Roscommon on February 20, with Clan na Gael Park a likely venue, prior to closing the round-robin section in Down two weeks later.

Division 3 has been split into two groups of four.