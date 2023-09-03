Ardee St Marys’ substitutes key as they fend off impressive Cooley Kickhams in Louth SFC clash

Ardee St Mary’s 2-8 Cooley Kickhams 0-10

Ardee St Mary’s may be limp looking but they remain firmly on course to defend their Joe Ward Cup crown after condemning Cooley Kickhams to defeat on their return to the senior championship grade.

The Deesiders were sloppy and with two of last year’s starting forwards in a half-back line that contained three more adept attackers, the balance of Cathal Murray’s side was skewed. Aside from Ryan Rooney, who departed at half-time through injury having been the best player on show, Mary’s were tangibly limited up front and their offensive constipation only relented when Ciarán Keenan and Tadhg McDonnell entered the fray, offering some urgency and precision.

Cooley tackled aggressively and had the more effective game-plan but they, ultimately, didn’t have the forward threats required to capitalise on a off-day for St Mary’s. Enda O’Neill, Cian Connor and Michael Rafferty played well for the underdogs, though the boys in green and gold never appeared likely to score the major they required to pull off an unlikely victory.

In contrast, when the Ardee natives did opt to move at pace, they created goalscoring opportunities. Tom Jackson was denied by Neil Gallagher after a sweeping move but Rooney made full use of the loose ball to hit the net after 14 minutes, nudging the winners 1-4 to 0-2 in front.

The gap stood at six following a wonderful point by Seán Callaghan – for whom there is a terrific future in both club and county colours – but it would be 21 minutes, either side of the interval, before the victors would convert again.

And Cooley swallowed a full tank of oxygen in the meantime, giving their vocal followers cause to support a revival. They trailed by 1-5 to 0-5 at the break and when Rafferty scored thrice – the second two of which were glorious finishes – the gap was reduced to the minimum with 13 minutes to go.

A free by Carl Gillespie was all Mary’s had to show for their second period efforts until eight minutes remained when Donal McKenny, who served as a one-man barrier between Cooley and the goals for long spells, decided to drive two would-be tacklers to their backsides with a powerful surge prior to arrowing the ball to the corner of the net.

Cooley still weren’t gone, though, and after Connor had split the posts with a 45, a James McGillick kickout was missed by Rafferty by the length of a nail. Had he fetched possession, a goal was looming large. Instead, McKenny took receipt of the ball and within 30 seconds, Keenan had supplied a fitting finish to a superb transition.

That sealed victory but Cooley will arguably have departed the more content with their display. A repeat effort against St Bride’s should guarantee progression, but for St Mary’s, they need to settle on a team and formation, or else the two-timer will be in doubt.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Tiernan Corrigan, Donal McKenny 1-0, Páraic McKenny; Carl Gillespie 0-1 (1f), Tom Jackson 0-1, Jonathan Commins; Robbie Leavy, Seán Callaghan 0-1; Shane Matthews, Liam Jackson, Kian Moran; Ronan Carroll, Dáire McConnon 0-1, Ryan Rooney 1-2 (0-1m). Subs: Darren Clarke for Rooney (HT), Ciarán Keenan 0-2 for Carroll (44), Eimhin Keenan for Matthews (44) Tadhg McDonnell for Moran (47), Evan Malone for Gillespie (52).

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Dean McGreehan, Ronan McBride, Patrick Hanlon; James O’Reilly, Fearghal Malone 0-1, Gerry Malone; Darren Marks, Peter Thornton; Cian Connor 0-3 (1f, 1 45), Enda O’Neill 0-2 (1m), Michael Carron; Richard Brennan, Michael Rafferty 0-4 (2f), Callum O’Hanlon. Subs: Eoin McDaid for O’Hanlon (HT), Gerard Hanlon for Carron (58).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).