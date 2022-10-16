Ardee St Mary’s see off Newtown Blues in another epic Louth senior championship final – ending their 27-year wait on Joe Ward Cup glory

When it comes to the stage where Ardee St Marys’ ‘golden generation’ are reflecting upon their careers, with multiple senior championship medals on the mantlepiece, they will surely look back on the day they overcame Newtown Blues as the watershed moment.

For the Jacksons, McKennys, Gillespies, Keenans et al, despite all of their underage success, their mission has always been centred around returning the Joe Ward Cup to Páirc Mhuire and ending an ultimately 27-year divorce from senior final glory.

A replay date with the aristocrats was always going to test their resolve and determine whether their first championship title was won in a season where the opposition was meaningful or watery. There was never any doubt that the Deesiders would claim the ultimate prize based on their quality but to have not done it before the inevitable wanes of Naomh Máirtín and Blues, whose travel-bound players are already multiple-time champions, would have been asterick-worthy.

Granted, several great teams in the modern era got their dominant periods off the mark against also-rans or outfits lacking in the conviction of true champions – Mattock Rangers (2002), St Patrick’s (’03), Blues (‘17) and Máirtín’s (‘20) – but this mid-Louth crop are reckoned to be special and while that type of pedigree is merited on the basis of their juvenile dominance, you have to earn such respect from pulling through in pressure-cooker situations.

They had failed so many times when the litmus test kit was produced and arguably made Sunday’s victory much harder than it should have been having led by six points well into second half stoppage time, but they are the worthiest of senior champions considering the adversity they overcame to end Máirtín’s title reign in the semi-final before reaching the promised land following an almighty struggle with a proven Blues side.

Captain RJ Callaghan’s victory speech was both subtle and suitable. No wildly bold claims of what was to come from a team that is expected to keep a firm grip on Joe Ward for many seasons ahead. The last St Mary's skipper to get his hands on the battered and bruised silverware, Brendan Kerins in 1995, spoke of how the Ardee club would not be waiting as long as they had done – all of 20 years at the time – to win a senior title again.

Ultimately, Callaghan was never going to test the generosity of fate and suggest that many more victories were going to follow in the terms ahead, but the feeling is that this will be the first senior notch on the honours’ list of a group of players who are primed and of the age to assert their authority over domestic football on a scale like St Patrick’s did between 2003 and ’15, when seven senior final triumphs were toasted in Lordship.

And yet, for all of their Millennials’ brilliance, their match-winners stood in the form of a long-serving soldier and his heir apparent, Ronan Carroll and Dáire McConnon. This writer is blue in the face scribbling references about how vital Carroll was going to be in any St Mary’s success and so it proved. Tom Jackson was awarded man of the match, but Carroll was the epitome of a man of the match.

The former Louth star offered a focal point to the team’s attack that was blatantly amiss in the first half as Cathal Murray's men, for the second week in succession, went to half-time in arrears despite scoring an early goal.

Typically, McConnon was the architect of Ciarán Keenan’s second minute major but with the rangy attacker having to come looking for possession as Blues confined much of St Marys’ play to their own half, the Drogheda outfit gradually settled into an ominous groove. Colm Judge orchestrated a grandstand band that had Ciarán Downey, Jamie Kelly and Andy McDonnell all singing perfectly off the same hymn sheet, performing in sync to earn Des Lane’s outfit a 0-9 to 1-5 cushion.

But, ultimately, recovering from a slow start took so much out of an ageing Blues team that once St Mary’s started moving as they can after the break, the outcome was relatively predictable.

Though it still took the Carroll and McConnon alliance up front to earn the victors a foothold. For instead of kicking possession away or struggling to gain territory, the men in royal blue now had targets which the ball stuck to like velcro, ensuring their running and support play game got its chance to pay dividends.

Of the 13 points St Mary’s scored in the second half, over half crashed off the left boots of Carroll (4) and McConnon (3) with the balance including either one or the other.

Both Carl and Conor Gillespie were superb, Donal and Páraic McKenny performed like warriors in defence, while Liam and Tom Jackson battled to a standstill, with Shane Matthews a conductor in the circuit, but without the ball-winning, selflessness and finishing of the highlighted duo – Carroll, in particular – St Marys’ wait would have gone on.

And yet, from a seemingly insurmountable situation – ahead 1-17 to 0-14 with 37 minutes of the second half elapsed, James McGillick, the winning ’keeper, was the game-saver. He batted away Emmet Carolan’s penalty, only for the Blues wing-back to convert on the follow up, and dived at full stretch to deny Conor Branigan’s goalbound toe-poke 12 minutes past the half-hour.

In between, McDonnell punched over the top, having leapt from a great distance, with the net at his mercy.

St Mary’s were falling across the victory line, but the fact remains that they did fall across and not stumble shy as they have so often in the past.

A championship final for the ages – two, in fact – to finish an epic club campaign, which could possibly have been the greatest in memory. And, most importantly, the fitting winner.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Páraic McKenny, Donal McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran 0-1, Karl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie 0-3 (3f); RJ Callaghan, Liam Jackson; Jonathan Commins, Shane Matthews 0-3, Tom Jackson 0-1; Conor Gillespie 0-1, Dáire McConnon 0-3, Ciarán Keenan 1-1. Subs: Ronan Carroll 0-4 for Commins (HT), Robbie Leavy for Callaghan (48), Dean Matthews 0-1 for S Matthews (50), Ryan Rooney for Conor Gillespie (56), Darren Clarke for Rooney (59, blood), Rooney for Clarke (60, blood).

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; John Connolly, Alan Connor, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly; Emmet Carolan 1-0, Conor Ayson, Fergal Donohoe 0-1; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell 0-1; Dáire Nally 0-2 (1f, 1 45), Colm Judge 0-3 (1f), Ciarán Downey 0-4 (1f); Jamie Kelly 0-3, John Kermode, Robert Carr 0-1. Subs: Conor Branigan for Kermode (37), Conor Moore for Donohoe (41), Thomas Costello for Ayson (56), Ian Connor for Reid (56).

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).