Ardee St Mary’s reach Louth U17 final and continue to produce players at a rate rival clubs can only be envious of

Ardee St Mary’s are producing top-class players at a rate rivals can only be envious of – with Tadhg McDonnell, Seán Callaghan and Adam Gillespie, yet again, leading the Deesiders to victory in the minor championship.

Captain McDonnell was absolutely immense in driving his side to victory over a ferociously committed St Joseph’s team spearheaded by the precociously talented Pearse Grimes-Murphy, while Callaghan’s ball-winning and tackling at critical stages was pivotal to class-laced Gillespie having the platform to land the decisive goal with less than five minutes to go.

Up until then, Joe’s had more than given the red-hot favourites their fill of it in a game played at a break-neck pace. Grimes-Murphy hit four superb points from play inside 10 minutes as the Dromiskin/Darver boys held a deserved 0-4 to one cushion.

Mary’s were attacking a strong gust, blowing towards Readypenny, but were way out of sorts for the majority of the opening period, despite McDonnell going on one of his trademark, searing bursts and finishing delicately to the back of the net on 14 minutes.

Though with Seán Allen and Rian Devlin enjoying a degree of dominance around centre-field, the Cluskey Park charges recovered their composure and forced Tiernan Markey into a fine save before corner-back Ryan Doran – who had pushed up on Mary’s sweeper Andy Murphy – got on the end of a fine move to restore the three-point gap.

And with Devlin and Adam Dullaghan following up with minors, Simon Allen’s side were into a deserved, five-point lead.

Gillespie ended the winners’ 14-minute scoreless spell from a free on the eve of the interval before the boys in blue launched themselves into the second half, a McDonnell point from the throw-in coming a matter of seconds before a defensive lapse allowed Gillespie to steal in for a levelling major.

The turnaround was completed eight minutes into the second half when the typically excellent Fionn Coyle – a senior star of the future – stylishly split the posts, left-footed, from way out.

“We’ll see how good they are now,” was a comment heard from a member of the Mary’s congregation and Joe’s duly responded with two Grimes-Murphy frees coming either side of Devlin’s second notch of the contest.

Trailing by two, up stepped Callaghan with some heroic fetches, with Gillespie (2) and McDonnell giving the Páirc Mhuire men a single-point cushion with six minutes to go.

Luke Barron got Joe’s on terms, but they were beginning to lag behind in the physical stakes with Grimes-Murphy their sole territory-maker and influential Cormac McKeown unable to exert his usual self given the responsibility he held over Gillespie.

And Mary’s duly finished stronger with the latter – whose brothers, Conor and Carl, were part of the Ardee natives’ senior victory – going on a mazy run before picking out the top corner of the net, giving Adam Cassidy absolutely no chance.

McDonnell and Gillespie put icing on the victory with late points, giving Mary’s a victory they craved, but in tighter circumstances than they may have anticipated.

They will be hard to stop, ultimately.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Tiernan Markey; Oran McCormack-Grant, Keelin Martin, Oisín Dowdall; Bobby Carroll, Tadhg McDonnell 1-4, Evan Keenan; Lorcan Buckley, Seán Callaghan; Fionn Coyle 0-1, Adam Gillespie 2-4 (0-4f), Luke Keenan; Andy Murphy, Josh Taaffe 0-1, Brooklyn Gorman. Sub: Flynn Markey for Keenan (48).

ST JOSEPH’S: Adam Cassidy; Ryan Doran 1-0, Jack O’Leary, Patrick McKenna; Cian Kelly, Cormac McKeown, Byron Carolan; Seán Allen, Rian Devlin 0-2; Patrick McCourt, Cormac Marmion 0-1, Pearse Grimes Murphy 0-6 (2f); Luke Barron 0-1, Ben McKeown, Adam Dullaghan 0-1. Sub: Darragh Collier for Dullaghan (52).

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarrra).