Ardee St Mary’s goalkeeper James McGillick determined to land Joe Ward in memory of his late mother – ‘I want to win this for her’

Ardee St Mary's goalkeeper James McGillick with his late mother, Lynne. St Mary's are seeking to end their 27-year wait on Joe Ward this weekend.

James McGillick has a tattoo on his left arm. There, in ink, is a stopwatch, with a date and a time he will never forget.

His mother, Lynne, passed away last January after a short illness, leaving behind her husband, Noel, and two sons, James and younger brother Joe.

“It’s the three boys in the house now,” says James, who is never too far away from the moment his mother said her final goodbye. He only has to glance at his forearm.

As he embraced family and friends after the dramatic semi-final victory against Naomh Máirtín, tears streamed down the face of a brave 21-year-old now standing within an hour of helping to end Ardee St Marys’ 27-season wait on a senior championship title.

“There was a serious amount of emotion,” he adds.

“Getting over the Máirtín’s, for us, meant a lot. We’ve beaten them in four of the last five league meetings but they beat us in the championship in the 2020 final. So it was a mental thing to get over them and now we have, we kind of told ourselves that we can beat anybody.

“Then, obviously, losing Mam there in January was huge. It’s going to be something that will be with me for the rest of my life, to have lost her so young. She would have been the first person over to me after the game – I don’t think she’d have hopped the fence like Dad did, but she’d certainly have been straight over.

“But she’s at the goalpost with me and that’s the way it was put to me recently, after the Bride’s game. ‘She’s beside you, she’s looking after you’ and that’s a nice way to look at it, because you don’t want to be thinking of it any other way – thinking that she’s gone.

“I’ve a wee stopwatch tattoo that has the date and time that Mam passed away. I look at it before every game and give it two taps. Why? I don’t know. Two taps before a game and two taps after, and we’ve won every game since I started doing it. It makes me feel confident and ready.

“Then we lost another great Ardonian, Shay Rooney, last December as well. The two of them are 100pc looking down on the team and hopefully this is the year where we break this 27-year curse. It’s too long for a town as big as Ardee to go without winning a senior championship.”

His mother was a member of the Malone family which is synonymous with the St Mary’s club, with Evan Malone, a teammate and brother-like figure, a first cousin.

So the magnitude of the pending occasion is not lost on McGillick, who has every domestic medal, including two minor championships, in his collection apart from a Joe Ward momento.

“There’s not one of us who have a senior championship medal whereas Newtown Blues, they’ve won three-in-a-row,” McGillick says, desire to achieve flowing through his every word.

“They’ve the experience of winning on us, but there is an unbelievable buzz around the town. You’re walking down to work or the graveyard and people are stopping you to talk.

“The whole town is behind us and it’s a great feeling – great to be a part of. I’m delighted to say we’re back in this situation and I’m sure every other club is jealous that we’re going in to play in the two finals.

“A friend of mine asked after training one night what the thoughts were ahead of the Máirtín’s game, and my first words were – ‘we’re going to win’. It’s not a cockiness or arrogance, but I just know how good we are and how hard we’ve worked.

“I was warned by Dad going into senior football not to expect anything. In my last year minor, we were beaten by Máirtín’s in the Blues (semi-final, 2019) and a few of us had gone into that game thinking that it was only a matter of turning up. And that’s not the way football works.

“When I came in first, it was 23 years without winning Joe Ward and the club hadn’t won a Cardinal O’Donnell since 2002, so we knew there was – I’ll not say a lack of success because we were always challenging and there was the 2016 final – some success but not what it should have been.

“So it wasn’t a shock for us not to be winning straight away, just more about getting those three or four minor teams, who were producing the goods at underage, through. Like I’ve every medal from U13 the whole way through – Paddy Sheelan, Cardinal O’Donnell, Lennon Cup, Flood Cup and Moore Cup. I’ve everything bar Joe Ward.

“And this year we just really want to win that. The training games we have, there are rows in the middle of them and rows after. But it makes the group that bit more together and the buzz at training at the minute is like nothing I’ve seen before.

“We’d the challenge against Kilmacud (Crokes) as well and we were up by seven points at one stage before the two boys, (Paul) Mannion and (Shane) Walsh, started kicking points from absolutely outrageous positions.

“These are the teams you want to be playing, but our sole focus from the start of the year has been to win Joe Ward, and we’re now in a great position to do that.”

Down-native Cathal Murray, a former selector with the Louth team, came in to succeed Seán Barry at the beginning of the season. James’ father had been a selector under the latter and was due to take over the junior team in the club until Lynne’s death.

Yet a call from Ken Rooney ensured the Syddan-native remained involved, helping to coach Joe’s U12 team and the fancied U15s who drew their final against Blues at the Grove last Saturday.

And with the minors in Sunday’s showpiece too, the stage is set for a potential St Mary’s treble with the possibility of U21 success to come too.

But, for James, winning in the senior is all that matters. To have Joe Ward in his hands, with Noel and Joe – and Lynne there in spirit.

“I want to win this for her. It’s one thing that is spurring me on to the last. I’m going out with a mindset that ‘we’re going to win’ and it’s not due to pure cockiness or arrogance, it’s because I know how good the group is.”