Ardee St Mary’s ease to Louth senior championship win over Dundalk Gaels

Dundalk Gaels at least have the comfort of knowing a draw with St Joseph’s next Monday night will earn them passage into the senior championship’s last eight – and safety in the grade by virtue of finishing second in the group.

A week on from walloping Joe’s by 25 points, Ardee St Mary’s seemed happy enough to settle for a 14-point triumph in Castlebellingham versus a Gaels team that tried ever so hard but looked doomed to their fate from a very early juncture.

Not that Cathal Murray or his management team wore smiles into the dressing room at half-time despite the Deesiders having already had the spoils tucked away in safe keeping. They limited Gaels to scraps but big Thomas O’Connell – the Dundalk club’s best player and one who may have caught the eye of the onlooking Mickey Harte – made use of a hopeful punt to punch a ball to the net 20 minutes in for their breakthrough score.

Mary’s had toyed with the Ramparts men up until then, dancing around the periphery with tidy interchanges before perforating gaps with perfectly timed runs and rapid distribution. Ciarán Keenan was electric, Tom Jackson ever so powerful and Dáire McConnon simply untouchable, with the former palming in the Deesiders’ opening goal after Ryan Rooney had played across the target.

They were far from the clinical outfit spectators were treated to a week earlier, however, when they fired 6-18 in a lethal effort and 1-5 was an under-par halfway sum given their monopoly over affairs.

Though with Gaels relying on individual brilliance to make any headway going forward, Mary’s could afford to be slack in the final third and still continue to pull clear. It would be 17 minutes into the second half when Cathal O’Hanlon’s Division 2 promotion chasers next registered – through a Dylan McKeown free.

But by then Mary’s had run in a further 2-4 with Keenan rolling into an empty net after skilful play by Shane Matthews and Conor Gillespie, with full-back Páraic McKenny punishing a static collection of Gaels defenders in toe-poking the third major past Micheál Lambert.

The winners would finish with 10 different scorers on an afternoon where they underlined the incredible depth of talent at their disposal, prevailing easily having left out regular starters in Donal McKenny, Kian Moran, Carl Gillespie and Karl Faulkner, while only bringing Jonathan Commins in off the bench.

Not a bad luxury to have.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Conor Keenan, Páraic McKenny 1-1, Jay Crawley; Liam Jackson 0-1, Evan Malone 0-1, Niall Eccles; RJ Callaghan 0-1, Éimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie, Shane Matthews, Tom Jackson 0-2; Ciarán Keenan 2-2 (0-1m), Dáire McConnon 0-2, Ryan Rooney 0-1. Subs: Karl Faulkner for Crawley (HT), Jonathan Commins 0-2 (1 45) for Gillespie (42), Ronan Carroll for Rooney (42), Robbie Leavy 0-1 for Callaghan, Luke Matthews for Matthews

DUNDALK GAELS: Micheál Lambert; Paul McCrave, David McComish, Eamonn Kenny; James O’Connell, James Stewart, Kyle Rafferty; Jordan Keating, Seán McCann; Luke Murray, Gary Shevlin 0-1, Andrew Curley; Jason Clarke 0-1, Thomas O’Connell 1-1, Dylan McKeown 0-3 (3f). Subs: Chris Sweeney for Curley (43), Mark Hanna for Rafferty (48), John O’Hare for Murray (58).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).