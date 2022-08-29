Louth

Ardee St Mary’s ease to Louth senior championship win over Dundalk Gaels

Ardee St Mary’s 3-14 Dundalk Gaels 1-6

Ryan Rooney and Éimhin Keenan featured for Ardee St Mary's in their facile victory over Dundalk Gaels on Sunday. Expand

Caoimhín Reilly, in Castlebellingham

Dundalk Gaels at least have the comfort of knowing a draw with St Joseph’s next Monday night will earn them passage into the senior championship’s last eight – and safety in the grade by virtue of finishing second in the group.

A week on from walloping Joe’s by 25 points, Ardee St Mary’s seemed happy enough to settle for a 14-point triumph in Castlebellingham versus a Gaels team that tried ever so hard but looked doomed to their fate from a very early juncture. 

Privacy