Ardee St Mary’s determined to give Leinster ‘a go’, starting with Sunday’s provincial opener

Kian Moran and James McGillic breath a sigh of relief as this last attempt on goal by Newtown Blues is cleared off the line. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ardee St Mary’s overcame Longford opposition in their last Leinster SFC first round tie in 1995 and selector Alan Rooney, who was at centre-forward for the replay win over Emmití Óg 27 years ago, says the Deesiders will be looking to give the provincial championship a meaningful effort, starting on Sunday afternoon.

The Joe Ward Cup winners face Colmcille (Longford) at Páirc Mhuire with a quarter-final berth away to Westmeath’s The Downs at stake as the Ardee men bid to better their last eight finish in ’95 when Wicklow kingpins An Tochar ended their charge on a 3-11 to 1-10 scoreline.

Aside from Jonathan Commins hobbling off at half-time and Donal McKenny picking up a hamstring issue late in Sunday’s senior final win over Newtown Blues, the Wee champions look strong moving into their Leinster campaign.

“We’ll enjoy the celebrations and regroup on Wednesday night,” Rooney said, looking ahead.

“We’ll be going for this in Leinster. We’ve won a championship but we’re not going to rest, or be happy resting, on our laurels. We want to give this thing a go and see how far it takes us.”

Last weekend’s victory moves St Mary’s level in joint-second place with Dundalk Young Irelands on 11 titles in Louth’s senior roll of honour. But, even more significantly, ends their losing streak in finals having been beaten in the deciders of 1997, 2003, 2016 and 2020 since last lifting Joe Ward.

“These bunch of lads have been coming along since their minor days and you throw in a few of the oldies – the like of Ronan (Carroll), Robbie (Leavy) and Darren (Clarke) – who have brought great experience,” added Rooney, when summing up the magnitude of the triumph.

“But those young lads have really worked hard and you see the reward they’ve got.

“They were two great games and the Blues are some team, and we saw two good football teams playing and producing a great advertisement for football in the county. On the day, I think we deserved to win, particularly based on our second half performance.

“I happened to be there 27 years ago and it is such a long time. We thought when we won one, more would come along, but, unfortunately, they didn’t and that wasn’t for the want of trying.

“We were beaten in 2003 in a replay against the Pat’s when we should have won the first day and against O’Mahony’s in 2016 – we possibly should have won that too. But we’ve reaped the reward here and now.”

Having drawn an epic contest a week earlier, Rooney sensed a deflation in the St Mary’s camp. But having prepared well over the intervening week, they got what the selector feels they deserved.

“You could see the lads were a bit deflated but we came back and drew the game. To get that (dynamic) installed into the boys, it actually wasn’t that hard to do because we spoke on Tuesday night and the training was excellent during the week.

“The reaction was great on Tuesday and Thursday to a man and this is the reward – I think we totally deserve it.

“It was a similar type of game to last week and all credit to the Blues. We went 1-3 to no-score up last week and they came back. They turned a six-point deficit into a three-point lead going into half-time.

“Here, we went 1-1 to no-score up and they never panicked, which goes to show you their class. But we really came out in the third quarter and went gung-ho for it. We nailed them and pressured them on kickouts, and the old folks came on, Ronan Carroll and Robbie Leavy, they’re the lads who you want to bring on to finish games.

“Ronan, in fairness to him, there are horses for courses and every time we have asked him to go to the well, he has delivered. That’s Ronan for you, he’s genuine – and Robbie Leavy and Darren Clarke too. Those lads are just unreal to have around the club, in regard to bringing all of these young lads on.”

​