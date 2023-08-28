Ardee St Mary’s begin their Louth SFC title defence with comfortable defeat of St Bride’s

Ardee St Mary’s 2-15 St Bride’s 0-8

Eimhin Keenan was a welcome returnee to the Ardee St Mary's team during Sunday's victory over St Bride's in Darver.

Ardee St Mary’s opened their senior championship title defence in emphatic fashion but judging by the commentary of their management during the course of Sunday evening’s 13-point victory over St Bride’s, the Deesiders are still a way off the standards they would like.

That should serve as a warning to the other Joe Ward Cup contenders, those who reckon they have the cavalry capable of challenging the champions whose strength in-depth is bordering on the outrageous.

Cathal Murray’s men had the luxury of holding county stars Tom Jackson and Shane Matthews in reserve, as well as last year’s final replay hero Ronan Carroll, the returning Eimhin Keenan as well as Conor Gillespie, minor championship-winning captain Tadhg McDonnell, Evan Malone and others who have played over most of the campaign to date.

The holders were assisted by the strong gust during the opening period and led by 1-11 to 0-2 at the break having struck 1-6 unanswered by the 12th minute. A mix-up in the Knockbridge men’s full-back line presented Dean Matthews with a tap-in for goal not long past the 60-second juncture.

Jonathan Commins had a particularly bright start to the affair, converting twice, while Dáire McConnon, Darren Clarke and Seán Callaghan, on his SFC bow, were extremely sharp and Donal McKenny was typically uncompromising in defence having also kicked a wonderful point.

It took 14 minutes for Seán Marry to get Bride’s on the scoreboard from a free and their second notch arrived in a subsequent attack as Emmet Kirk, who was a shining light for the Reds, landed the first of his four points after Kieran McArdle – the danger man who St Mary’s held at bay – was unable to avail of a fleeting goal chance.

Bride’s were improved when the match resumed but still struggled to make an impression up the pitch before McConnon threw his foot at a loose ball for Marys’ second goal on 43 minutes.

That aside, the only event of note during the second half was a brief skirmish which broke out around midfield, involving a few heavyweights on both sides. Ultimately, it dissipated as swiftly as it sparked.

After Ronan Carroll’s introduction, the victors created a few more goal openings – one of which ended with Ryan Rooney handpassing to the net with Liam Jackson unable to make contact – but with each scuppered move, the groans of discontentment became more pronounced in the winners’ camp.

They may be punished for their shortcomings at a later date but it will still take quite some side to halt their march in the direction of another senior championship.

Bride’s, on this evidence, could be going the other way in convoy. They will need great improvement both structurally and mentally if they are to rattle Cooley Kickhams on Sunday week in what is likely a clash for second place.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Tiernan Corrigan, Jay Crawley, Donal McKenny 0-1; Jonathan Commins 0-5 (3f), Páraic McKenny, Carl Gillespie 0-1; Robbie Leavy, Seán Callaghan 0-1; Kian Moran, Liam Jackson, Dean Matthews 1-0; Ryan Rooney, Dáire McConnon 1-3, Darren Clarke 0-3. Subs: Conor Gillespie for Matthews (37), Ronan Carroll for Clarke (42), Eimhin Keenan for Leavy (49), Evan Malone 0-1 for Crawley (53), Tadhg McDonnell for Moran (55)

ST BRIDE’S: Aaron Devin 0-1 (1f); Robert McCaughey, Patrick Reilly, Cillian Kirk; Stephen Hoey, Andrew Smyth 0-1, Seán Brennan; Bernard Laverty, Liam Molloy; Brian Faul, Kieran McArdle, Ross Murnaghan; Seán Marry 0-1 (1f), Neil Thornton 0-1, Emmet Kirk 0-4 (1m, 1f). Subs: Evan Wynne for Hoey (40), Nathan Kirk for Murnaghan (40), Kevin Hearty for Faul (55).

REFEREE: Jonathan Conlon (O’Connell’s).