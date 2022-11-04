Ardee St Mary’s are one step from Croke Park and captain RJ Callaghan insists ‘you have to grab these moments when they're there’

When RJ Callaghan was part of an Ardee St Mary’s team toiling away in Division 2 – and struggling for their senior championship lives – there were doubts over whether the Páirc Mhuire men would return to the top table during his playing days.

The Deesiders spent five seasons in the second tier before gaining promotion via a play-off victory against Cooley Kickhams in 2014 – a triumph which Callaghan referred to as his ‘most memorable win’ in this year’s county final programme.

For it set in motion the royal blues’ rise back towards the summit of domestic football, culminating, eight terms on, in Callaghan becoming the first St Mary’s captain to raise Joe Ward aloft in 27 years.

And following their Leinster first round victory over Colmcille and ahead of Sunday’s crunch duel with The Downs in Mullingar, they are within a win of lining out at Croke Park and becoming just the fourth Louth club to play on Jones’ Road – after Newtown Blues (1971), Cooley Kickhams (1973) and Geraldines (1982).

It would complete a journey from Division 2 to Dublin 3.

"When we look back, you have to really appreciate where we are now in terms of where we’ve come from,” said Callaghan.

"My own outlook is that you have to grab these moments when they're there because you don’t know how many more times you will get the chance. As the veterans, though, we almost get that extra bit of joy out of it because we know the other side of it too well.

"I was only in the set-up a couple of years I suppose but there were high hopes around then (late noughties) but we lost Alan Doherty, Niall Sharkey and Darren Clarke, and a few others.

“We got relegated and I remember talking to somebody around then and they said that if you don’t get out of it in the first year, you could be down there for five years. They were right.

“You really do need to be in Division 1 if you’re looking to compete in the senior championship, or even just consolidating, which was probably all we were hoping to do, looking back. In 2010, we were in a relegation play-off with St Bride’s and we were only the kick of a ball away from being intermediate.

“In 2014, we got off to a great start and beat the Gers in the championship but lost our next two games and as with any team that goes out of the championship, it can be difficult to get back ready for those league play-offs – even trying to get lads out training at that stage. After about a week or so we had to get everybody together and say we’d give this a right go.

“Even the manner in which we got up. The game was a draw but the referee had Cooley a point ahead and they went back to the dressing room and there was a bit of dispute before going back out to play extra-time.

“For us, as a group, it was huge to get through that because the following year we got to the semi-final of the championship and then got to the final in ’16, but without getting up, the following years of progression in the senior championship, I’m not sure if it would have happened. We needed to get back up playing that higher standard.

“I suppose the crop we have now are incredibly talented and they have played at the highest standard at all of their age grades the whole way through, whereas the older group wouldn’t have been as fortunate at underage and struggled at times.”

WHO WAS THIS FOR?

Getting up, though, what was it about? Was it to simply restore their pride having played their part in the club falling through the senior league trapdoor in the first place? How cognisant were the players of the time of the future stars that were developing at grassroots? Were they who promotion was achieved for?

"We knew there was strong underage with the Féile teams but we felt as a group that, while we weren’t a Pat’s or the standard-bearers at the time, on our best day we could beat the top teams if they had an off day. You always have that hope.

“We just felt where we were wasn’t a fair reflection of the group and that we underperformed some years in the group. That probably would have been the main factor. We knew we were good enough but it was about working out what we could do differently. Maybe the penny didn’t drop quickly enough.

"I always felt that we were a good team on paper and that you never knew what could happen – ‘if you’re in it, why can’t you win it?’

“That’s certainly not to say (I didn’t doubt) when a couple of injuries kicked in. After 2016, it was hard to know what way the group was going to go. I felt we could have won that day and, in my mind, I knew it was kind of going to entail another rebuild. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be there with some of the young lads when they came in, so there were times when you asked yourself if you had missed the opportunity.

“Then, last year, we had a sense that it was just going to happen, and then it didn’t happen. As a group, the disappointment after losing that semi-final (to St Mochta’s) was arguably more than what we felt losing the year previously.

“It was a real leveller in sort of letting us know that we weren’t entitled to reaching a championship final. It’s proof that the steps thing doesn’t always count – just because you got to somewhere the year previously that you won’t follow and improve on it the year after. That’s what I felt happened us last year and we were looking beyond before actually getting there.

“This year was completely different in that we were not looking past the next game. Even with the perceived ‘weaker’ group on paper that we got, we knew we had to beat those two teams in a championship game to top the group. We kept ourselves grounded like that. We hadn’t been like that in the last few years.”

So, based on the ‘one game at a time’ logic that delivered so gloriously in Louth, did Croke Park enter the equation ahead of the match versus Colmcille? Has it entered the mindset moving into this weekend’s appetising duel with Westmeath’s kingpins, The Downs?

"Absolutely, it has,” Callaghan adds.

"When we beat the Blues in the replay, everybody else probably thought that we’d celebrate for the week and, as a group, we probably thought that as well, but after the Sunday and Monday, we all agreed on the Tuesday that we’d get back together and prepare for the following weekend for two reasons.

“Firstly because it was in Ardee and when would we get an opportunity to play a home game in any championship at your home pitch? But we did also understand that we were two games away from Croke Park and that’s something, as a group, we mightn’t get again.

“And that's now the carrot for both sides on Sunday. It would be a milestone and maybe the pinnacle for us as players, to bring the club to Croke Park would just be an incredible achievement. That’s the carrot for us and The Downs.”

As for Sunday’s hosts, what will they bring?

"Looking at The Downs, there are similarities between us and them. They’ve won their league shooting up heavy scores and then their championship run was impressive if you look at some of their games. I was listening to a podcast with Luke Loughlin and he was saying that the oldest player on their team starting their county final was 27 and so their profile is probably broadly similar to ours.

“Their coach, Lar Wall, I know a few boys in Meath football and he’s one of the most highly-rated coaches. He’s supposed to be meticulous beyond compare so I’d say they will be incredibly well-prepped. We’ll have to get ready for that, but I definitely think that there are a lot of similarities.

“They hadn’t won the county title in nearly 20 years, they had a long wait like us, so that will add to the whole excitement and build-up to it. We believe they’re a very impressive outfit.”

One step at a time but one step from the GAA’s very own ‘Theatre of Dreams’. One small step to realise one big dream.