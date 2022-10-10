Ardee St Mary’s and Newtown Blues draw in Louth SFC final for the ages

Drawn finals, by their nature, are unsatisfactory and arguably engender a greater sense of frustration than losing causes given their anti-climactic odour. Though the consensus after this epic contest at Clan na Gael Park suggested a draw was actually the ideal outcome following one of the greatest senior championship finals ever contested.

In dreadful conditions, the incessant rain and relentless traffic chopped the scoring zones to pieces and left it virtually impossible for players to get shots off unopposed never mind when subject to the ferocious tackling and commitment of every man on show.

Without trying to wander into the realms of hyperbole or exaggeration, this was a victory for honest, determined football. There was no stifling element to it whatsoever, or a robotic approach that has delivered for Naomh Máirtín in the past two seasons.

That is not to say the best team didn’t win in either 2020 or 2021, but for purists, of which there were many among the large crowd in attendance, there was so much to enjoy about a game that remained at a ruthless pace from start to finish.

Given the conditions, perhaps the game had the ideal referee in Ultan McElroy. The Kilkerley Emmets whistler permits a generous amount of leeway where the physical exchanges are concerned and while that is not always the best course of action, or in tandem with the contents of the rulebook, provided the officiating is consistent, which it was, there can be no substantial complaints.

And, ultimately, considering the surface was like an ice-rink, he helped the spectacle by allowing so much to go without use of his whistle. With the match level at 1-11 apiece, an almighty ruck broke out towards the stand-side wing with fouls committed on both sides. But such was the regularity of indiscretion in the instant, penalising one incident over another would have been tragic.

Instead, waving play on, Jamie Kelly picked up the ball for Blues and found Robert Carr in space with a diagonal kickpass. There was little doubt over where the latter’s shot was destined for – right between the posts – in what looked set to be the winner.

Both fittingly and typically, however, Mary’s got on terms when Dáire McConnon, from a range similar to that which he faced when pointing the decisive notch in the semi-final win over the Jocks, brought his personal haul to 1-2 with a confident conversion off his left foot.

It was a thrilling way to end a pulsating fixture which will have spectators returning to the Ecco Road for the replay in their thousands. Albeit, based on the state of the field at full-time, there will need to be a sustained spell of drying for the surface to recover adequately ahead of what is virtually certain to be another humdinger, laced with passion, desire and intensity.

INCREDIBLE

Every player gave their absolute all on the day, but Andy McDonnell was simply immense for Blues. With 90 second to go, he stood along the sideline with the cut of a man bordering on exhaustion, a warrior who was literally about to drop. Yet, moments later, he took off like a hare in Clonmel. That type of leadership is what has the former Louth midfielder on the pedestal below only Paddy Keenan as the player of his era.

Perhaps, in a decade’s time or so, Liam Jackson will be spoken of in similar terms. For McDonnell’s counterpart was equally heroic in helping his side to recover from a 1-8 to 1-5 interval deficit to lead by two points before the end of the third quarter, his point moving Mary’s on to 1-10.

He may even have fired the decisive score when the teams were tied on 1-8 each. Mary’s, now backed by the ever-growing gust, were in the ascendency and Jackson looked to have only Johnny McDonnell to beat – or so he thought. Somehow, Andy McDonnell was able to leap on to the shooter’s boot, preventing him from lacing the ball beneath the ’keeper.

Maybe, with the benefit of hindsight in a week’s time, one of the teams, or possibly both, will reflect on McDonnell’s intervention as a critical incident in their final drama? Although Mary’s will probably have more regrets that they didn’t win this drawn affair, ultimately.

Having began like a whirlwind, firing 1-3 inside four minutes, they were outscored by 1-8 to 0-2 from there to the interval. And, given the perceived superiority of their forward line, who were aided by such a significant breeze, will they be disappointed to not have scored more than seven points upon the restart?

If they win, they won’t care one jot, but Blues are experts in deciders and Mary’s must learn more from this stalemate. It was a match they could have won but should probably have lost, and Blues won’t let them off the hook as easily again.

Put simply, this was a final for the ages. Roll on the replay.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; John Connolly, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Alan Connor 0-1, Conor Ayson, Fergal Donohoe 0-1; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell 0-2; Dáire Nally, Colm Judge 0-1, Ciarán Downey 0-4 (1f); Jamie Kelly 0-1, John Kermode 1-0, Robert Carr 0-2. Subs: Conor Moore for Ayson (40), Conor Branigan for Kermode (46), Ian Connor for Reid (57), Declan McNamara for Kelly (60).

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Conor Keenan, Donal McKenny, Páraic McKenny, Kian Moran 0-1, Karl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie 0-2 (2f); RJ Callaghan, Liam Jackson 0-1; Jonathan Commins 0-1 (1 45), Shane Matthews 0-1, Tom Jackson 0-3; Dáire McConnon 1-2, Ryan Rooney, Ciarán Keenan. Subs: Ronan Carroll 0-1 (1m) for Rooney (HT), Robbie Leavy for Callaghan (42), Dean Matthews for Commins (50), Conor Gillespie for S Matthews (54), Darren Clarke for T Jackson (58).

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).