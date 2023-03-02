Ardee Community School perform as though possessed to win the Lennon Cup, dethroning St Mary’s DS in controversial final

Louth post-primary schools' GAA representative Colin Heaphy and Mary Carthy, of the Lennon family, presents the Lennon Cup to Cillian Taaffe, Ardee Community School, following Tuesday night's final against St Mary's Diocesan School in Dundalk IT. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ardee Community School performed as though possessed to win last Tuesday night in dethroning St Mary’s Diocesan School and reclaiming the Lennon Cup under the lights – and the turbine – of DkIT.

A multitude of factors contributed towards their almost complete display in a game where centre-forward Adam Gillespie typified their intense, bestial-like spirit with a glorious effort and splendid, five-point haul.

Wounded by their All-Ireland B semi-final defeat just three days earlier and angered by the pressure they were subjected to to fulfil their domestic decider fixture in such quick succession, the Stonylane outfit took the decision to leave their opponents guessing as to whether they would even turn up until moments before throw-in.

Having gone through their pre-game routine in the John Mitchel’s field, they hastily travelled down the N52 and scampered off the bus barely five minutes before 7pm. It was a tactical move that would clearly have interrupted the preparations of the St Mary’s players, despite many of them having the experience of final victory from 14 months earlier.

And despite starting slightly the better, with Charlie Bacon opening the scoring, Davin Starkie, who had the match of his life, forced the ball to the net at the other end after a wonderful incision by the again impressive Jamie O’Callaghan, who was one of five Hunterstown Rovers clubmen in Ardee’s starting defence.

The following four points were shared – Gillespie kicked the pick of them from a considerable distance – before Starkie surged forward, shaking off his marker Eoghan O’Gara-esque, and buried past Oisín Black for a second time.

They were, by now, coming in waves, the Ardee players, hunting like starving vultures and going forth at bullet-like speed, with Lorcan Buckley and Seán Callaghan tearing into St Marys’ fearsome combination at midfield, Eamonn Armstrong and Seán Emmanuel, both of whom had been imperious on route to the final.

Silky Ryan McBrearty and Bacon did reduce the deficit to three points but a whirlwind finish to the half, during which the overwhelming crowd from Ardee grew louder and more hostile, was decisive in favour of the winners as Tadhg McDonnell, playing in a forward role having lined out in the half-back line all season, struck for 1-2 with his clubmate (Ardee St Mary’s), Gillespie, firing over a brace to establish a 3-6 to 0-5 lead.

The gap was extended to 12 at one juncture before St Mary’s began to mount a sustained salvation effort. Dorian and substitute Dylan Collins before the latter found the net and within a minute, Jake Hough’s speculative ball across the target evaded three players, including Ardee goalkeeper Tiernan Markey, and founded its way into the bottom corner.

With more than a quarter of the contest still to be negotiated, the Drogheda side were now just four points in arrears against an Ardee team that appeared to be tiring.

Yet Seán Flynn, an underrated, if vital, cog in the attack, showed some leadership and convert his second notch of the affair, which restored a measure of composure and clarity to Ardee’s play.

With fresh players introduced, including Andrew Wogan and Tadhg Kellett, the mid-Louth charges launched another sustained offensive with Gillespie, O’Callaghan and Callaghan kicks bisecting the uprights, with McBrearty offering St Marys’ sole response over a spell in which Emmanuel began to exhibit the class which has him earmarked for a big future in the Meath green.

Cillian Taaffe, now the most successful captain in Ardee Community School history, received the Lennon Cup afterwards. It is the third trophy he has clutched in less than four weeks, following the north-Leinster and Leinster B triumphs. If Carlsberg did months...

ARDEE CS: Tiernan Markey; Noah Coyle, Cillian Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; James Russell, Micheál Reid, Jamie O’Callaghan 0-1; Lorcan Buckley, Seán Callaghan 0-1; Eoghan Dillon 0-1, Adam Gillespie 0-5, Seán Flynn 0-2; Alan Reynolds, Davin Starkie 2-0, Tadhg McDonnell 1-2. Subs: Andrew Wogan, Tadhg Kellett, James Kierans, Patrick Balfe, Robert Holmes.

ST MARY’S DS: Oisín Black; Tom Bowden, Oisín Brennan, Cathal Monaghan; Conor McGinty, Eoin Gillick, Conor Murphy; Eamonn Armstrong, Seán Emmanuel; Tom Carley, John Mannion, Charlie Bacon 0-2; Ryan McBrearty 0-3, Conor Clifford, Darragh Dorian 0-2 (1f). Subs: Dylan Collins 1-1, Maithiu Brien, AJ Bradshaw, Jake Hough 1-0.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).