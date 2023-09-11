Ardee Community School begin Lennon Cup defence in devastating style

Ardee Community School 3-23 Coláiste Rís 0-6

Holders Ardee Community School issued a devastating signal of their intent to win back-to-back Lennon Cup titles during their competition opener against Coláiste Rís in Darver on Monday morning.

The Deesiders fell behind to Luke O’Connell’s early free but responded emphatically to lead by 10 points at the interval – 1-11 to 0-4 – before completely overwhelming Jack Mac Namee’s spirited side when play resumed. The winners displayed their strength in depth by introducing no fewer than 13 subs over the hour.

Full-forward Seán Flynn, Westerns’ Cillian Crosbie and rampant No9 Eoghan Dillon were extremely impressive for the Declan Finnegan/Anthony Durnin-managed victors, while Keelin Martin, Ciarán Russell and Micheál Reid had excellent games defensively. And, in just their second game for the school following their switch from St Mary’s College, the Shevlin twins, Dylan and Ryan, contributed a combined total of six points.

Ardee had great preparation for this outing having played St Pat’s of Navan in a Leinster A division league game on Friday, losing on a 4-14 to 0-14 scoreline, but considering two of last year’s stalwarts, Adam Gillespie and Andrew Wogan, are unavailable at present, the champions remain some way off full tilt as yet, which will be a worrying development for the other domestic contenders.

Flynn top-scored with 1-7 and he laid on a goal for Crosbie in the early exchanges as Ardee turned over with a comprehensive advantage. Lively O’Connell pointed thrice prior to half-time for the Dundalk natives.

It was one-way traffic in the second half with Flynn lifting the net at the end of a devastating move and substitute Robert Kelly also calling for a green flag.

ARDEE CS: Tiernan Markey; Ciarán Russell, Keelin Martin 0-1, Andy Murphy; Josh Taaffe, Micheál Reid, Cathal Kennedy; Patrick Balfe, Eoghan Dillon 0-3; Cillian Rafferty, Dylan Shevlin 0-4 (2f), Robert Holmes; Ryan Shevlin 0-2 (1f), Seán Flynn 1-7 (0-1f), Cillian Crosbie 1-2. Subs: Oran Martin for Russell, Tom Grimes for Martin, Cormac Dardis for Murphy, Nathan Commins for Taaffe, Shane Brady for Reid, Cillian Byrne 0-1 for Kennedy, Graham Boland for Balfe, James Sands for Dillon, Lee Byrne 0-1 for Rafferty, Cormac Lundon for D Shevlin, Robert Kelly 1-0 for R Shevlin, Oisín Dowdall for Flynn, Joe Rogers 0-2 (1f) for Crosbie.

COLÁISTE RÍS: Tom Mahon; John Callaghan, Conor McKenna, Ryan Del Duca; Conor McCarragher, Byron Carolan, Seán Boyle; Darragh Conlon 0-2, Paddy O’Connell; Conan Fox, Michael O’Brien, Pádraic Tinnelly 0-1 (1f); Tony McDonnell, Luke O’Connell 0-3 (2f), Tadhg Fitzgerald. Subs: Seán Hoey for J Callaghan, Harry Kierans for McDonnell, Seán Marron for Fox, Robbie Conlon for Mahon, Feidhelm O’Callaghan for Fitzgerald.

REFEREE: James Carroll (Glyde Rangers).

RESULTS

St Mary's College 4-10 Scoil Uí Mhuirí 2-8; Bush PP 8-10 Ballymakenny 2-10; St Mary's DS 4-14 St Oliver's 1-6.