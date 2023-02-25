Ardee Community School are comfortably beaten in All-Ireland B semi-final

A deluge of cold water was splashed over Ardee Community School faces before they could even begin to dream of a place in the All-Ireland B final on Saturday afternoon as a far superior St Joseph’s, Donaghmore, side qualified for the decider at their ease.

Despite the Tyrone natives being far from ruthless, the Deesiders were unable to lay a glove, never mind a paw, on the Ulster champions, for whom the goalscorers – Conor O’Neill, Noah Grimes and Darragh Donaghy – were a cut above the rest.

Their comfort and care on the ball was in major contrast to Ardee’s rushed play which more often than not led to the cheap concession of possession. Indeed, the winners were well schooled in relation to the Louth side’s danger players – Tadhg McDonnell and Adam Gillespie among them – and repeatedly forced Ardee to go through their less competent handlers. Thus, the underdogs were unable to gain any traction into the duel.

And yet, despite being much the sharper and slicker, St Joseph’s hadn’t really made a suitable impression on the scoreboard until finding the net either side of the interval to truly put the outcome beyond the Anthony Durnin/Declan Finnegan-managed outfit.

Donaghmore clubman Noah Grimes has been earmarked for stardom in the Red Hand County and he classily orchestrated the play, although it was winger Darragh Donaghy who produced the telling moments, setting up the first and third goals with telling incisions and timely, perfectly-weighted passes either side of coolly slotting past Lewis Mant a minute from half-time.

That served as a major blow for Ardee who, via fine Seán Callaghan and McDonnell registers, had cut the deficit to just two points. Even after playing with the breeze at their backs, the mid-Louth school would have taken that margin at halfway based on the manner in which they had been outgunned. Though, at 2-3 to 0-5, the order they faced was stacked tall.

With Shane Scullion and John McKenna completely on top of the midfield battle, despite both Lorcan Buckley and Andrew Wogan getting on the scoresheet, Ardee lacked a platform from which to build a revival and their last significant opportunity of salvaging their national title tilt went with a heroic piece of defending that stopped James Kierans’ drive for the back of the net.

Six points was the gap at that juncture and thereafter, Ardee became progressively sloppier with possession, unable to find a rhythm in their play and either miscuing or fumbling passes with both hand and feet.

And with Donaghmore now content to sit in and attack on the breakaway, the combination was certainly unkind for the beaten side. They cut through on several occasions with Ronan Molloy spurning two major openings, drawing a save from Mant before blazing another attempt off target having rounded the advanced ’keeper.

The nine-point differential didn’t flatter St Joseph’s and this will serve as an indication of the step-up that lies ahead for Ardee as they take the leap into the Leinster A division next year. Not that this defeat should put them off either considering just how dominant they were in picking up the provincial crown with consummate ease. That should – and will – remain a very impressive feat.

ARDEE COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Lewis Mant; Micheál Reid, Cillian Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Noah Coyle, Alan Reynolds, Tadhg McDonnell 0-1; Lorcan Buckley 0-1, Andrew Wogan 0-1 (1m); Eoghan Dillon, Adam Gillespie, Jamie O’Callaghan 0-1; Seán Flynn 0-1, Davin Starkie, Seán Callaghan 0-2. Subs: James Russell for Dillon (12), Tadhg Kellett for Starkie (37), James Kierans for O’Callaghan (44).

ST JOSEPH’S, DONAGHMORE: Leo Quinn; James Rafferty, Ben Hughes, Jude McNally; Leo Hughes, Joey Clarke, Conor O’Neill 1-0; Shane Scullion 0-1, John McKenna 0-1; Mattie McNally, Noah Grimes 1-4 (0-1f), Darragh Donaghy 1-0; Cormac Drayne, Conn Sweeney, Ronan Molloy 0-1. Subs: MJ Mansell for McKenna (46), Caolan Donaghy for Sweeney (50), Eoghan O'Neill for D Donaghy (57), Johnny Field for Drayne (60).

REFEREE: Diarmuid Boylan (Monaghan).