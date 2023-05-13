Anthony Williams on Louth’s Leinster final, his injury return and facing the Dubs in 2012 – ‘There’s probably more of a sustainable view in Louth at the moment’

Anthony Williams has been planning to get a frame for his Leinster U21 final jersey of 2012 for a lengthy period at this stage. The Dreadnots clubman was part of the Colin Kelly-led team that won three matches that year before succumbing to eventual All-Ireland champions Dublin at Páirc Tailteann. — © SPORTSFILE

Anthony Williams has been planning to get a frame for his Leinster U21 final jersey of 2012 for a lengthy period at this stage. The Dreadnots clubman was part of the Colin Kelly-led team that won three matches that year before succumbing to eventual All-Ireland champions Dublin at Páirc Tailteann.

A significant portion of the Louth side progressed into the county’s senior ranks, as did Kelly in assuming the manager’s hotseat, and while Williams had to wait until 2015, when his clubmate was in charge, to take his Wee bow, the experienced defender has been a long-serving soldier since, through more bad days than good.

In recent times, there have been plenty of good ones, but Williams was cursed by a shoulder injury that ruled him out for the entirety of last season and the early part of the current term, having been a central figure in Mickey Harte’s maiden campaign at the helm, when the Reds sealed promotion from Division 4.

Would he ever get back? There were occasions when doubts developed. But belief is a cornerstone of the environment created by Harte and Gavin Devlin.

“We probably did believe that we could beat Dublin in 2012 and Colin would have always instilled the belief in us that we could beat anybody on our day,” Williams says.

“The run we’d gone on to get to that point probably gave us that belief but there was a realism when we got on to the pitch with them in terms of strength and conditioning, and tactical awareness.”

“They were far ahead of us in those ways and you didn’t do as much video analysis back then as would be done now. Maybe there was a bit of naivety in thinking that we could challenge and win against them, knowing they were pushing forward for an All-Ireland. Like I don’t think they even celebrated that win.

“As I say, we probably did believe, but, looking forward now, that belief is even stronger this year. The benefit this year for us is that we’ve played Dublin already. There was always that mental challenge across Leinster where when you came up against the Dublin jersey, you maybe had a fear factor and they probably already felt a few points up just by walking on to the pitch in the blue jerseys.

“For us to have kept it close up until half-time and having a few goal chances in the second half will give us belief going forward to say that we’re able to challenge at this level, keep up with them and capable of beating them. We just need to execute and not have that fear factor hanging over us. It’s just 15 players versus 15 players, ultimately.”

Wins over Kilkenny, Longford and Offaly booked Louth’s first U21 showpiece appearance in 16 years, but they came up against an awesome outfit, Williams concedes, one which contained a few who will once again be in opposition this weekend.

“That Leinster run, it’s something we probably weren’t used to because my minor team went out in the first round. To suddenly go on this championship run with the U21s was a shock to a few of us.

“We beat Offaly in the semi-final and Shane O’Hanlon and William Woods were outstanding. Then, Dublin in the final, Ciarán Kilkenny (cutout) was the big name at the time and Jim Gavin was over them, but they were star-studded – Jack McCaffrey, John Small, Emmet O Conghaile, Ciarán Reddin… a lot of top-class players.

“I suppose we did a lot of work on their big players and what we needed to do to stop them from playing, but a long ball went into the square early on and there was a mix-up. Kilkenny punched the ball into the net inside two or three minutes.

“It was like the old saying, ‘everybody has a plan until you get punched in the face’. It shocked us and we did okay to stay in the game for a while but they just blitzed us really and controlled the game. It was a non-contest for most of the second half.”

As with the trophy presentation in 2012, Dublin’s greeting of the Delaney Cup has gradually declined in optimism along their dozen-in-a-row dominance of the province’s grandest renewal.

For Sam Mulroy to be the recipient of the silverware in the Hogan Stand on Sunday afternoon would be a lifetime highlight for the majority of Wee stakeholders.

That certainly won’t be the case for most of the Sky Blue-clad partisans, though Williams does believe it would mean more to the Dublin cast than you may immediately think.

“I would have said that in years gone past but after playing them in the league this year and seeing how close we could have got to them, and after them being ran so close by Kildare, I don’t think there will be a level of complacency that they might have had in other years going into Leinster matches.

“I’d be very surprised if there was because looking at their team, they still have a lot of core lads who have won eight, nine or 10 Leinsters, or more, but there are lots of new lads in as well who are chomping at the bit to win a first Leinster.

“There are Dublin players on a par with us in terms of going in to win a Leinster medal and they’ll be looking at us as being a challenge and one they need to get over.”

Leinster title talk was unimaginable for much of the Clogherhead-native’s career in the red jersey. Indeed, it seemed a fair bit away on a personal level after an injury blight set in on his shoulder towards the end of 2021.

“I was confident after getting the operation done initially that I’d be back fairly quickly but the longer it went on, it played on my mind a bit more – ‘am I ever going to get this right?’ and ‘am I ever going to play again at the same level I was at?’

“Mickey, Gavin and the backroom team played a big part in keeping my confidence up but it does creep into your mind and the biggest challenge for me was actually coming back and struggling against Meath in the league this year when I did get on and was taken off.

“That made me question whether I was ready but these things take time. It’s been a year-and-a-half for me to finally get back into it.

“In the moments where doubt is starting to creep in, that’s where it’s important for management and the team around you to step in – and there has been a great belief built around the team over the last three years.

“There is a sense that everybody has everybody else’s back. You hear the comment going around that it’s ‘wee not me’ and we all look out for each other. The team really helped me through the tough period and I’m so happy about being in with a shot at playing in a Leinster final now.

He adds: “We probably don’t notice the rate of progression because we’re in every day. Every training session, every game, lads are getting better and tactically, how it’s all evolved over years, I suppose we can see how we’ve moved on in that sense from when we played our first match under Mickey and Gavin against Antrim.

“It’s all being layered on top – our style of play, conditioning, communication. It’s been a slow and steady climb for us, but if you’re looking in from the outside, you’re probably asking how these guys have made such gains in three years.

“It’s going back to having everybody rowing in the same direction – the County Board, players and management – and you’re supported, it makes a massive difference. And having the likes of Mickey and Gavin there, who are at the top of the game and have been for so many years, and who’ve evolved and progressed themselves and not stayed static, it’s all contributed.”

Why was that direction not always there, it must be asked?

“The characters involved make it happen to an extent but there’s probably more of a sustainable view in Louth at the moment in terms of how the minors and U20s are set-up. There seems to be similar styles of play to the seniors and so there’s then a constant structure and production line coming through.

“I also think that it comes with a level of experience for some lads. We would have struggled to keep lads for a number of years.

“People would have dipped in and dipped out because we were yoyoing between the divisions but we’ve now got a core group that has played in Division 4, 3 and 2 and will hopefully remain in Division 2 or go to Division 1 next year.

“There is now an experienced group of players who are used to that level and not used to a baseline of Division 3 or 4. That all makes a big difference.”