Amalgamations clearly a hot and emotive topic

Lots of reaction (both positive and negative) to last weeks piece on amalgamations at juvenile level. Some felt it was a case of sour grapes on my behalf because Glen Emmets were beaten in both the U17 competitions by amalgamated outfits while others were in agreement that the criteria to determine which clubs or how many clubs can amalgamate needs to be looked at.

As far as I’m aware the current process involves clubs getting together themselves and bringing their amalgamation proposal to the Minor Board for approval. Rather than being reactive to this process, some are wondering could the Minor Board be more proactive. Is it possible the Board could present ‘amalgamation opportunities’ to those clubs who are interested in joining together? Foireann, the GAA’s new online management system, which we’ve all become very familiar with over the last 12 months, holds registration details for all juvenile member in every club. At the touch of a button you can instantly see what playing numbers are each age group in every club in the county. The Minor Board could use this information to present amalgamation opportunities to interested parties in advance of the season starting. This process would mean that only those clubs who are short on numbers would be eligible for amalgamation.

Another suggestion, one that would not be popular with current amalgamations, was that no amalgamated teams could enter the ‘A’ championship or Division One of the league. One suggestion that could allow more teams field on their own was to reduce the playing numbers for each competition. For example, in the U17 grade have 15-a-side for ‘A’ championship and Division One of league, 13-a-side for ‘B’ championship and Division 2 and 11-aside for a possible ‘C’ championship and Division Three.