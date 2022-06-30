All the possibilities ahead of Louth GAA leagues round 11

Newtown Blues' Dáire Nally and Seán Cassidy of Sean O'Mahony's will be in action in round 11 of the Louth GAA leagues this weekend. Picture: Paul Connor

DIVISION 1

Table toppers Newtown Blues, St Mochta’s, Ardee St Mary’s and Mattock Rangers are certain to be in the top six regardless of how they do in the coming weekend.

The winner of the St Bride’s and Naomh Máirtín match will finish in the upper part of the league, with a draw all that the Knockbridge men require.

St Patrick’s and St Fechin’s collide with both teams sitting on nine points. The victor can get to 11 which, provided Bride’s defeat the Jocks, would be enough for them to finish in sixth.

If either Pat’s or Fechin’s win and Bride’s and Máirtín’s finish level, it would come down to the head-to-head record with the county champions and the former pair. Pat’s and Jocks drew, so score difference would come in, whereas Fergal Reel’s men overcame Fechin’s, so that would give them the edge.

Geraldines take on Sean O’Mahony’s with the triumphant outfit still having a very outside chance of making it into the top six. They require Bride’s to win and Pat’s vs Fechin’s to draw. Then either Gers or O’Mahony’s would be level with three others on 10 points – then score difference would come into the equation and both have extreme minus figures at present.

Certain to be in the bottom half a dozen are Dreadnots and Cooley Kickhams.

DIVISION 2

Four teams – Dundalk Gaels (19), St Kevin’s (14), O Raghallaighs (13) and Hunterstown Rovers (13) – are assured of a promotion challenge in the second phase of matches.

Young Irelands need a point against Oliver Plunkett’s to assure themselves of top-half finish, with Roche Emmets (10) in pole position to join the Hoey’s Lane side.

However, Roche face rampant O Raghallaighs. Defeat would leave the door ajar for resurgent Kilkerley Emmets, who look certain to overcome O’Connell’s and move on to 11 points.

Clan na Gael need to better the results of both Roche and Kilkerley when they host league leading Gaels in order to qualify for the ‘stronger half’ of the division.

Managerless St Joseph's need a major turn in results to reach the top six – Joe’s have to defeat Naomh Fionnbarra by a considerable margin, while Roche, Kilkerley and Clans must lose.

O’Connell’s, Barrs and Plunkett’s are condemned to the bottom six.

DIVISION 3A

With six matches to go, Glen Emmets sit a point clear of Lannléire at the summit of Division 3A. Glyde Rangers sit four adrift of Emmets and three behind the Dunleer men, who they oppose this weekend.

Westerns, meanwhile, look certain to be relegated. They’re four points behind Naomh Malachi and six off Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.

DIVISION 3B

Stabannon Parnells are in pole position to win the league having won nine matches in a row. They’re three ahead of Wolfe Tones – who they take on in Drogheda in the penultimate round – and four above St Nicholas.

Two victories may even be enough for Parnells with Tones facing John Mitchel's, who’ve dropped off the pace, at home this weekend.