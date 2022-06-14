Louth

All-Ireland draw condemns porridge to sticky spot in the pot – Seamus O’Hanlon

Could this be the Orchard County’s year?

Armagh are giddy about their All-Ireland prospects under Kieran McGeeney. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Armagh are giddy about their All-Ireland prospects under Kieran McGeeney. Picture: Sportsfile

Seamus O'Hanlon

Monday morning's All-Ireland SFC draw has thrown up some really interesting quarter-final combinations. Such has been the dominance of the Dubs over the last decade, it's been quite a while since the last eight championship draw has taken preference over my breakfast, but the porridge was well and truly stuck to the bottom of the pot by the time the live RTE radio coverage had concluded.

Connacht champions Galway were first out of the hat and drew possibly the team that all the provincial winners were hoping to avoid, Armagh. Championship favourites Kerry were next out and after a brief false start with Cork, old rivals Mayo were confirmed as their quarter-final opposition. Dublin then filled the gap against Cork, while Derry and surprise packet Clare completed the pairings.

