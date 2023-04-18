All indicators would suggest that Louth’s U20 team of 2024 could be in contention for a Leinster title

However, there are positives in that it would be a surprise if a fair few weren’t involved in the seniors’ O’Byrne Cup campaign next January. Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells), Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaighs), Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines) and Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s) have already been the subject of winter training under Gavin Devlin, who watched on from the clubhouse-side bank last week, while Dara McDonnell (Naomh Máirtín) has done his hopes of a call-up no harm.

Just seven – Josh Finlay (St Kevin’s), Mark Holohan (St Fechin’s), Fionn Tipping (Na Piarsaigh Blackrock), Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells), Kyle McElroy (O Raghallaighs), Tom Matthews (St Kevin’s) and Daniel Reilly (O Raghallaighs) – of the 17 players used by Louth in their Leinster U20 quarter-final clash with Kildare in Darver last Tuesday night are overage for duty at the grade again next year.

That bodes well given Christy Grimes and Derek Walsh led an unfancied team, which should be much stronger for the 2024 renewal, to a win and a draw from four matches at an age group in which the county hadn’t previously won a championship match.

They could have beaten the Lilies, who were no great shakes, and moved on to a provincial semi-final against Laois but never really looked like doing so having struggled for scoreboard currency. That was a repetitive issue for the young Reds throughout the campaign and only for a Seán Reynolds flurry versus Wicklow, they would have failed to notch the numbers required to win a game at all.

Reynolds, McArdle and McDonnell look to have the required attributes which could be taken to another level under the Tyrone-native’s guidance and provided he continues on his present trajectory, Tadhg McDonnell should not be ruled out of imminent involvement provided he breaks into the Ardee St Mary’s team during the year.

Both he and his clubmate, Seán Callaghan, really matured as the U20 championship progressed and defied their age – both are eligible for another two years – to slot seamlessly into central berths, centre-half and midfield respectively.

Never mind the senior team for a moment, though, how well does this all bode for next year’s U20s? Liam Flynn, Cameron Maher, James Rogers, Cillian Taaffe and Darragh Dorian, each having played a lot of football in recent weeks, can tog out again, while several of the minors who enjoyed a tremendous victory over Westmeath in Ardee on Wednesday will surely enter selection reckoning as well.

Based on the evidence at hand, Cormac McKeown (St Joseph’s), Adam Gillespie (Ardee St Mary’s), Conor McGinty (O Raghallaighs), Ciarán McGinty (St Fechin’s), Pádraic Tinnelly (Dundalk Gaels), Lorcan Buckley (Ardee St Mary’s), Pearse Grimes-Murphy (St Joseph’s) and maybe even Liam Brannigan (Newtown Blues) are call-up material.

There are dozens more in the reckoning, including the likes of Ben Gartlan (Geraldines) and DD Reilly (Roche Emmets), who were involved in the squad this year, and Fionn Cumiskey (Kilkerley Emmets), a talented forward who missed out having been a panellist in 2022.

The talent is there for a strong push at Leinster honours, of that there will be little doubt. The looming question is, however, who will be in charge?

Grimes and Walsh have completed their three-year tenure and it is to be determined if they will seek – or be given – a further stint at the helm. They have placed a huge emphasis on development and calling in players in the younger age category with a view to keeping the most promising stars in the county squad cycle.

But they will be the first to concede that results weren’t of the desired variety. At the helm for 12 competitive matches, they won two (versus Antrim in last year’s Leo Murphy Cup and Wicklow a fortnight ago), drew thrice (Tyrone in 2022’s league and Offaly in the championship just gone) and were beaten on seven occasions (Longford in 2021, Offaly and Down last season, and Monaghan, Dublin, Westmeath and Kildare this year).

Ultimately, they will be involved in a reflection and assessment process with county chairman Peter Fitzpatrick in the weeks to come to decide the next step.

Would Mickey Harte and Devlin be interested in taking a more hands-on approach with the U20s? After all, Fitzpatrick did say after their appointment to the senior post that they would be active stakeholders in the underage team’s oversight.

That may have been the case for a while but it was clear that Grimes and Walsh were on a solo run with their own selectors in this campaign, albeit Harte did speak to the players in Darver before the victory over Wicklow.

Indeed, it is something the chairman hasn’t been probed on very often since making the claim when Harte and Devlin first arrived. That may change quite soon, especially if there is no satisfactory update on the U20 management situation at the next monthly committee meeting with club delegates.

Whatever is decided in this regard, there is certainly a talented pool of players eligible, possibly the most gifted since Colin Kelly’s crew which reached the 2012 Leinster final. Talking of Kelly, could he be a contender for the gig?