Abject first half display condemns Meath to Tailteann Cup via Leinster defeat by Offaly

Jordan Morris of Meath in action against Peter Cunningham of Offaly during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Offaly and Meath at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

THE 1960s hit, ‘I’m a Believer’ by the Monkees, blared out over the tannoy at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, prior to the start of this Leinster SFC quarter-final tie.

It wasn’t especially for Meath fans in the 5,041 crowd but it struck a chord at the final whistle as the county made a quick exit from the championship and went tumbling into the Tailteann Cup competition. It left frustrated supporters to doubt if Colm O’Rourke can make a success of his time in charge of the county senior football team.

There weren’t many believers after what was a largely abject display and not even an improved second half showing could wrestle back the game for the Royals. It was back to something like the bad old days of the early 1980s when the county failed to clear the opening hurdle against some of the lesser lights in the province.

Coming on the back of the U20s’ elimination in midweek, this was a seismic shock for Meath football but one that virtually everyone saw coming. The league campaign gave every indication that the county’s championship run would be a short one but with lessons learned, improvement was anticipated.

However, Meath’s opening half display goes down as probably the worst ever in living memory as Offaly did pretty much as they pleased and by half-time, had built up a match-winning 1-8 to 0-2 lead.

The warning signs were there from the early stages as Offaly took charge of proceedings from the opening whistle and quickly established themselves to dominate proceedings. Meath’s two main failings in the league, unable to score and a fragile defence, again came back to haunt them. It took 22 minutes before Mathew Costello opened the visitors’ account and at that stage, Offaly had 1-4 on the scoreboard.

Meath hit seven wides in that opening half and dropped two other efforts short as their only other point of the half came courtesy of Donal Lenihan on 29 minutes.

Despite having the advantage of the breeze’ Meath had no point of attack throughout the half with the majority of players marking space in defence instead of opponents.

Nigel Dunne kicked three of their opening four points, including one from a 45, before wing-back Rory Egan cut through with ease to finish to the net on 21 minutes. Egan also accounted for a point as Offaly hit the remaining three scores of the half.

O’Rourke rang the changes of half-time introducing Jason Scully, Jack O’Connor and Harry O’Higgins and all three improved matters as Meath finally added some urgency to their play. Scully fired over a point within 20 seconds of the restart and he also added a second score but despite enjoying the bulk of possession Meath laboured to cut the deficit and by the end of the third quarter, six points still separated the teams, 1-10 to 0-7.

Meath hopes were given a further bounce with the introduction of Ronan Jones, unable to start because of a hamstring problem. The Dunboyne man was an influential figure and fired over a brace of points while O’Connor also hit the target.

However, the goal that Meath needed to give them a chance of rescuing the match never materialised. The best chance fell to Cillian O’Sullivan but he blasted over when he probably should have done better.

Pádraic Harnan had a half-chance in the six minutes of added time but the ball slipped from his grasp in the greasy conditions.

Offaly defended in numbers to hold on to what they had and there was an outpouring of emotion at the final whistle as the Faithful secured a provincial semi-final spot for the first time in 16 years.

For Meath, it was a case of Sat Mav at the ready and let the Tailteann Cup adventure begin!

OFFALY: Ian Duffy; Lee Pearson, Declan Hogan, David Dempsey; Rory Egan 1-1, Peter Cunningham, Ciarán Donnelly; Jack McEvoy, Conor McNamee; Cian Farrell, Ruairí McNamee 0-2, Anton Sullivan 0-1; Dylan Hyland 0-2 (1f), Nigel Dunne 0-4 (1 45, 1f), Jamie Evans. Subs: Cian Donohoe for Egan (HT), Bernard Allen 0-1 for Farrell (50), Joe Maher for Evans (57), Shane Tierney for Allen (60), Bill Carroll for C McNamee (60).

MEATH: Harry Hogan; Adam O’Neill, Ronan Ryan, Michael Flood; Donal Keogan, Pádraic Harnan, Seán Coffey; Dáithí McGowan, Jack Flynn; Cillian O’Sullivan 0-1, Mathew Costello 0-3 (2f), Cathal Hickey; Jordan Morris, Keith Curtis, Donal Lenihan 0-1. Subs: Jack O’Connor 0-1 for Hickey, Jason Scully 0-2 for McGowan (HT), Harry O’Higgins for M Flood (HT), Ronan Jones 0-2 for Lenihan (54), Diarmuid Moriarty for Curtis (58).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).