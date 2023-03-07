A Wee promotion push – ‘bring it on’ says Louth star Conor Grimes

While manager Mickey Harte was coy when asked if Louth were now in the Division 2 promotion picture following Sunday’s victory over Kildare in Ardee, key forward Conor Grimes says “bring it on”. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

While manager Mickey Harte was coy when asked if Louth were now in the Division 2 promotion picture following Sunday’s victory over Kildare in Ardee, key forward Conor Grimes says “bring it on”.

The Reds made it three victories in a row in the second tier for the first time since the leagues were restructured in condemning the woeful Lilies to a relegation battle moving into the final pair of rounds at a sold-out DEFY Páirc Mhuire last weekend.

Louth will now face Cork at home in a fortnight’s time where a triumph could set-up a winner-takes-all clash with Leinster champions Dublin at Croke Park.

“Absolutely,” said Grimes in relation to a possible top-two finish. “Why not? We’ll recover, get the bodies right and go again for Cork and Dublin.

“It’s where you want to be and where you dream of playing throughout your whole career. You want to be coming out and testing yourself against the best opposition in the country.

“We’re grateful that we’re getting the opportunity to do that now and we’re not going to be letting up. Bring it on.”

He added: “The work that goes in, when everybody is rowing behind the same thing and has the same goal, it’s phenomenal what can be achieved. It’s a great place to be, it’s a privilege to come out and play for Louth and to get your jersey, it’s special.”

“We’ll just not go there that quick,” was Harte’s reaction, while understandably wearing a wide smile.

“Let’s just take it one day at a time. So far, so good, but there’s a lot of hard work to be done because the two teams that are coming are very good sides. They’re at the top end of the table as well.”

What the defeat of Kildare has done, however, is virtually secure Louth of a place in Division 2 for next season. That was, of course, the team’s aim at the beginning of the term and having earned six points, they can now aspire towards a top-half finish that would almost certainly guarantee the Reds of a berth in the summer’s All-Ireland series.

“When you’ve two games to play at this level, you want to see how good you can perform in those games and if you perform as well as you can, you would hope you could get some kind of result out of them,” said the Tyrone-native.

“If you did, that would be great. I mean we’re not going to throw in the towel just because we’re safe. That’s your first aim – to be safe – and the next thing is to get up that table as high as you can.

“As we all know, being in Division 2 doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be in the All-Ireland series, so you have to be up that table as high as you can. That’s important and we’re not finished looking for points just yet.”