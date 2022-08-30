A round of golf followed by a meal in top-class, GAA company

On the week of the All-Ireland football final, I attended a golf outing down the country where I found myself in the company of several former inter-county players and managers.

Following an enjoyable, if at times fruitless, day on the course, we adjourned afterwards to the clubhouse where we were all sat next to each other for the post-golf dinner.

As usual at events like these, the formalities and speeches lasted way longer than was necessary so we had an abundance of opportunity to swap 'war' stories and discuss the current state of the game.

Aged 54, I was the youngest at our table of six with the most senior being in his early 70s. There was a wide variance in opinions around the table on a plethora of sporting topics but the greatest time was spent discussing the comparisons of the modern day game versus the version we played back in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

Rose-tinted glass syndrome is something many of us of a certain vintage suffer from when remembering the 'good old days' but even given that recurring condition, there was common consensus that we were better off than the current exponents of the inter-county game.

There was unanimous agreement that enjoyment levels amongst our generation were much higher than they are today but also that the inter-county player of yesteryear could still do the normal things in life. Playing, training and a kickaround with your club, the odd pint with your mates, attending weddings and functions and generally not being tied up 24/7 in a regime that now regularly lasts for up to 12 months of the year.

While none of us could claim to be 100pc familiar with the general, day-to-day routine of the current player, what we do witness appears to be very robotic, monotonous and repetitive. None of the group claimed to be big fans of the modern style of play where possession is king and individual mistakes and errors are so fatal.

The elder statesman also bemoaned the absence of any real physical contact and how general manliness has all but been removed from the contest. To see two men go 'toe-to-toe' in a tough championship battle where the outcome of the game was ultimately decided on how many men could win their individual battles was, he felt, what made our national sport so special.

Even under a now perceived legitimate tackle, once the opposing player falls to the ground, then the referee will more than likely adjudge the tackle a foul. He recalled back in the 1970s and ’80s being disgusted at some of the diving and play-acting that used to go on during European soccer games and World Cups on the TV.

This sort of behaviour, he remarked, is now part and parcel of Gaelic football. He regaled us with a story of how one teammate of his was feigning injury one day during a game only to be substituted by the selectors. Upon reaching the sideline, the player explained how he was fine and was merely trying to get his opponent sent-off. The selector immediately landed the player on his backside with a punch, which was followed up by several further blows from irate supporters and committee members. The same player didn't feign injury again.

BORN TO PLAY

Everyone had a story about at least one player at club or county level who was the complete natural footballer, one who didn't need fitness, diets, hydration or, indeed, even sleep to be ready for the match on a Sunday. Natural speed and strength combined with an instinctive skill and positioning sense meant these individuals, when on their games, were almost unplayable. However, commitment, reliability and longevity were the unfortunate downsides. They'd never have survived in the modern game.

When discussing the commitment and fitness levels of today’s players, there was widespread admiration for what the current crop are willing to endure but also for what they are willing to sacrifice. Only two of us among the six could see ourselves willing to make a go at undertaking the rigours and demands of the current regimes.

We were also split as to where and how we'd like to see the game develop over the next few years. Some felt we needed a change in the playing rules to allow a return to more traditional ways, while others felt the game should be allowed to continue to evolve and see where it takes us.

Just before I departed, the subject matter began to widen with the table next door joining in . The staging of All-Ireland finals in July got an airing with someone questioning the wisdom of finishing the championship season before the English Premier League started and having a full soccer season take over before the next championship game in May.

The older lads really got stuck in when the debate turned to the GAA's new online ticketing policy. Temperatures started to to rise in our corner of the room with the heat being turned up on a poor, unfortunate, former Croke Park official at an adjoining table.

A great afternoon's craic, the only pity being the travelling and not being around to hear the really good yarns as tongues loosened later in the evening.