Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A round of golf followed by a meal in top-class, GAA company

Seamus O'Hanlon

How tackles are perceived is becoming a topical issue within GAA. Above, St Brides' Ciarán Deane and Patrick Reilly tackle Tiarnan Hand of Geraldines during Sunday's SFC match at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

How tackles are perceived is becoming a topical issue within GAA. Above, St Brides' Ciarán Deane and Patrick Reilly tackle Tiarnan Hand of Geraldines during Sunday's SFC match at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

How tackles are perceived is becoming a topical issue within GAA. Above, St Brides' Ciarán Deane and Patrick Reilly tackle Tiarnan Hand of Geraldines during Sunday's SFC match at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

How tackles are perceived is becoming a topical issue within GAA. Above, St Brides' Ciarán Deane and Patrick Reilly tackle Tiarnan Hand of Geraldines during Sunday's SFC match at Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

On the week of the All-Ireland football final, I attended a golf outing down the country where I found myself in the company of several former inter-county players and managers.

Following an enjoyable, if at times fruitless, day on the course, we adjourned afterwards to the clubhouse where we were all sat next to each other for the post-golf dinner.

Privacy