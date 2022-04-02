A plot hatched in Tyrone, rolled out in Darver and applied at HQ – Louth are league champions

The last time Louth won Division 3, Sam Mulroy wasn’t long a teenager, Ciaran Byrne was in fifth year at the De La Salle, Niall Sharkey hadn’t made the U14 development squad and Tommy Durnin, well, he was on the periphery of the county U17 panel.

Eleven years on and the quartet played a major role in the Reds claiming a National League title for the first time in six seasons, and on their first Croke Park return since losing the third tier showpiece to Tipperary a campaign later.

As plans go, this was perfection by Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin as they exposed Limerick’s obvious limitations before timing their victory surge to perfection.

It was telling that despite being fairly overawed for three quarters of the contest, the Reds remained within touch, never more than two points behind and generally more economical in the scoring zone.

The idea was to drop off the Shannonsiders and clog up the space from midfield back. Limerick rely on running through the opposition to compensate for a lack of ingenuity. So the Wee men simply let them have the ball, ushering them from side to side and outside the scoring zone perimeter.

However, there was a lack of intensity in the tackles and this gave the Munster side the chinks of space they required to impose their greater physical power. Duly, they led 0-7 to six at half-time with wingers Adrian Enright and James Naughton, alongside rampant wing-back Cian Sheehan, the engineers of all their good play.

When the match resumed, however, Louth were far grittier in contact. The Treaty side attacked first but were forced over and back for a roughly two-minute spell before Louth pounced, Limerick sleepwalking into a defensive trap and conceding possession.

This was oxygen to Louth and they repeat broke with abandonment and searing pace.

Sam Mulroy, with four placed kick efforts, had ensured they were in the game prior to a stunning last 20-minute surge where the team’s supreme conditioning was there for all to see.

Runners from every angle, lethal and incisive on the break, weaving patterns of passing play and deadly accuracy when conversion opportunities arose.

The major moment came on 53 minutes. Louth’s watertight defence hounded aimless Limerick into a handling error. Daniel Corcoran pounced on the loose leather, playing an excellent handpass over Byrne’s head, for him to run on to and towards the silent canal end.

The St Mochta’s clubman fed Liam Jackson and once the roving No7 pipped a covering defender to the ball, all he had to do was retain possession and keep his composure for the 35-metre journey to the net. He did, side-footing past Donal O’Sullivan and raising a hair-raising roar from Louth backers, who were in the Hogan Stand majority.

It was the crucial score and like Max Verstappen in last year’s F1 decider, the winners merely had to see it through on their own terms.

Retreat, frustrate, regain possession and break. Exactly as these players, the Conall McKeevers, Ciaran Downeys, Jacksons, Liam and Tom, and relentless Niall Sharkey were born to.

And with a magnet in Mulroy and raging-hot Byrne there to finish, there was simply no way Limerick could win.

As the A-team once said, “don’t you love it when a plan comes together?”

Devlin’s grin and embrace with Harte at the end suggested theirs had. A plot hatched in Tyrone, rolled out in Darver and applied at HQ.

Though this, it would seem, is only the start. Mulroy, from the presentation arena, indicated as much.

Louth: James Califf; Donal McKenny, Bevan Duffy, Daniel Corcoran; Conall McKeever, Niall Sharkey 0-1, Leonard Grey; Tommy Durnin 0-1, John Clutterbuck 0-1; Liam Jackson 1-0, Sam Mulroy 0-6 (3f, 2 45), Ciaran Byrne 0-4; Craig Lennon, Ciaran Downey, Daire Nally 0-1. Subs: Tom Jackson for Lennon (25), Eoghan Callaghan for Grey (27), Conor Grimes for Nally (59), Conor Early for Clutterbuck (66).

Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan; Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Michael Donovan 0-1; Cian Sheehan, Iain Corbett, Paul Maher; Darragh Treacy, Cillian Fahy; Adrian Enright 0-2, James Naughton, Killian Ryan; Peter Nash 0-2, Josh Ryan 0-3 (1f), Hugh Bourke 0-2. Subs: Robert Childs for Fahy (17), Robbie Bourke 0-2 (2f) for Nash (49), Pádraig De Brún for Ryan (51), Jim Liston for Ryan (59), Tony McCarthy for Treacy (66).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).