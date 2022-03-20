A night with Mickey Harte – Simon Fagan’s happy hour, the Kremlin delegation and horse bolts from his stable

Darver Castle was where all the bigwigs were on Saturday night, along with Pat O'Brien, Malcolm McDonnell, Brendan Byrne and a few other elderstatesmen.

And all the talk beforehand was about another extraordinary amalgamation that has been sanctioned. Aidan Halpin, still steaming from my press card brandish at the minor match in Stabannon, caught me on the hop. Nobody gets a kick out of asking people for money like Aidan. Kilkerley Emmets, Mattock Rangers and St Patrick's are linking up to run a car draw and it costs €20 to join.

If only the St Kevin's/St Michael's combination had thought of charging during last year's minor championship...

Maybe that's a below the belt remark, but not as low as Jason Hoey telling me that he'd heard I was on the mic for the night, only for Eddie Laverty to say it would be one with no batteries. I must have struck a chord with the combinations, amalgamations and United Nations dig...

There was an O'Mahony's table, a Naomh Máirtín table, an executive table, a coaches' table... everything but a bloody league table.

Although Brian Carthy did mention Louth being in Division 2 next year, which was batted away by Mickey Harte like Gearóid Hegarty on All-Ireland Sunday.

But it was already Happy Hour at Simon Fagan's dining area at this stage. Simi was up, waving, clapping and cheering. 'C'mon Louth!'

And then the horse bolted from his stable – Gavin Devlin started talking...

"When we came here at the start, it was a job, but it's grown, in a very short space of time, into something different,” he said.

"We do genuinely believe that there is something brewing in this county between our supporters, the board, our players and the management team. There are no limits. Mickey has a wee thing on the back of his wrist which says 'no limits'.

"And I don't think there are limits in this county. I look around the province of Leinster, I look at Dublin and the teams around them. We see Sam Mulroy, Ciarán Downey and Anthony Williams, who hasn't even got on the field this year yet, and I think we're a match for anybody in Leinster.

"It's alright sitting here and saying that – talk is cheap. But if we get the backing and keep going the way we're going, I think we'll be back here pretty soon and it'll be more than a question and answer session."

It drew a smile from the room's central nerve system, the heavyweight assembly. If NATO require a delegation to head for the Kremlin, here it is. Paddy McMahon, Paddy Lennon, Seán Conlon, Vincent Litchfield, Paul Litchfield, Colm and Connie Marry, Pat Toner and Seamus Kirk.

And they'd probably return with Gazprom as chief sponsors of the new stadium and a hand-written agreement that they'd go back to Moscow every St Patrick's Day from now on. That is provided one of the Litchfields didn't spark an international incident before boarding the Air Lingus flight.

The other Litchfield present, Noel, was hid away at a table in a corner, without a view of the France/England rugby game on the television. And for good reason. Every time he turned his head around a well-positioned post, sitting like a sweeper in front of Conor Grimes, the French scored. Is it any wonder Noel-captained Kilkerley were hammered by Stabannon in 1999?

Speaking of Parnells, Mickey Rooney was fit to be tied at one stage. When Hall of Fame entrant Frank Lynch spoke of his career, he brought up the 1949 senior championship final, in which Stabannon pipped Mickey's beloved Ardee St Mary's. Now there was a neat cocktail of Stabannon and Mary's men and women at his table so the craic was lively fairly swiftly.

A thought – at the rate Parnells are currently turning out underage stars, it may only be a matter of time before the Mary's launch a Russian-style takeover of their neighbours. Maybe not. On Saturday's evidence, Stabannon is well stewarded with Gerry and Seán Reynolds, and Pat Butterly, standing at the turn for the field.

And even if they did breach the first line of defence, Shane Sweeney is in prime nick having returned to training with the Louth masters.

It wasn't all fun and games on the night, however. The CCC have been notified of an objection. The Mickey Harte-signed Louth jersey was won by Joan Harte, Mickey's sister-in-law and mother of Tyrone star Peter Harte. The hearing is in Darver on Tuesday night, before training.

Although given Tyrone's history with barristers and appeals, Ronan Lynch wasn't holding out much hope of a re-draw. And him with a place on the wall of his new gaff, primed for a Mickey-inscribed geansaí.

"Stop" was said a few times from the stage on the night, as the crowd became somewhat boisterous. Maybe that's what I should do too.