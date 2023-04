A closer look at Louth vs Westmeath in Sunday’s Leinster SFC opener

Tom Gray of Louth in action against Eoin Mulvihill of Westmeath during the O'Byrne Cup Group A Round 1 match between Louth and Westmeath at the Protection & Prosperity Louth GAA Centre of Excellence in Darver, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Louth: P16 W6 D0 L10

Westmeath: P20 W9 D1 L10

LAST MEETING

2023 O’Byrne Cup

Louth 1-8 Westmeath 0-9

LOUTH: Declan Byrne; Daniel Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Alan Connor; Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy, Conall McKeever; Paul Mathews, Conor Early; Jonathan Commins, Tom Gray, Tom Jackson; Jay Hughes 0-6 (5f), Conor Grimes 1-0, Shane Matthews. Subs: Peter McStravick for Grimes (HT), Ciarán Keenan 0-2 (2f) for Hughes (41), Conor Clarke for Corcoran (42), Jack Murphy for Jackson (43), Beanón Corrigan for Early (48), Shane Byrne for Gray (48), Páraic McKenny for McKeever (55), Gabriel Bell for Grey (68).

WESTMEATH: Trevor Martin; Boidu Sayeh, Andy McCormack, Danny Scahill; Anthony McGivney, Eoin Mulvihill, Conor Dillon; Conor McCormack, Jonathan Lynam; Tom Molloy 0-2 (0-1m), Senan Baker 0-1, Brandon Kelly; TJ Cox 0-2 (2f), Robbie Forde 0-2 (2f), Stephen Smith 0-2 (0-1m). Subs: Jack Smith for Scahill (HT), Kevin O’Sullivan for Kelly (HT), Sam Smyth for A McCormack (57), Stephen McGonagle for Cox (57), Adam Trainor for Sayeh (57).

LAST LSFC MEETING

2015 preliminary round

Louth 0-16 Westmeath 3-14

LOUTH: Neil Gallagher; Anthony Williams, Patrick Reilly, Pádraig Rath; Declan Byrne 0-2, Darren O'Hanlon, Adrian Reid; Bevan Duffy, Tommy Durnin 0-2; Derek Maguire 0-1, Colm Judge 0-1, James Stewart; Ryan Burns 0-6 (4f), 14 Conor Grimes 0-2, Páraic Smith. Subs: Eoin O'Connor 0-2 for Smith (35), Dessie Finnegan for Duffy (43), Ruairí Moore for Maguire (50), Derek Crilly for Stewart (61).

WESTMEATH: Darren Quinn; John Gilligan, Kevin Maguire, Killian Daly; Paddy Holloway, Kieran Martin, James Dolan; Darragh Daly, Ger Egan; John Egan, Ray Connellan 1-2, John Stapleton; Callum McCormack 1-1, John Heslin 0-9 (6f), Shane Dempsey 1-2. Subs: Ronan Foley for Stapleton (55), Lorcan Smith for Daly (58), Francis Boyle for Holloway (69).

2023 TOP-SCORER

Louth – Sam Mulroy 0-29 (20f, 1m, 1 45)

Westmeath – John Heslin 3-35 (0-29f, 1-0p)

2023 RECORDS

LOUTH

Louth 1-8 Westmeath 0-9

Kildare 1-10 Louth 0-14

Wexford 0-0 Louth CONC

Louth 0-0 Offaly CONC

Longford 3-13 Louth 0-12

Clare 0-13 Louth 1-9

Louth 1-11 Derry 2-11

Louth 1-15 Limerick 1-13

Meath 1-12 Louth 1-15

Louth 2-11 Kildare 0-12

Louth 1-10 Cork 0-10

Dublin 0-16 Louth 1-6

WESTMEATH

Louth 1-8 Westmeath 0-9

Westmeath 1-16 Wexford 0-6

Westmeath 0-0 Kildare CONC

Westmeath 1-6 Cavan 0-12

Longford 0-9 Westmeath 4-16

Westmeath 2-12 Offaly 0-12

Down 1-10 Westmeath 0-11

Westmeath 4-27 Antrim 0-8

Fermanagh 0-15 Westmeath 2-8

Westmeath 1-13 Tipperary 0-10

MATCH ODDS

Louth 5/6 (title odds: 22/1)

Westmeath 5-4 (title odds: 33/1)

KEY BATTLES

Peter Lynch vs John Heslin

Newcomer Peter Lynch has settled in wonderfully into the Louth full-back line but he will need to deliver as he did against Con O’Callaghan in Dublin to break even with prolific John Heslin, who remains the Lake County’s marquee player.

Donal McKenny vs Senan Baker

McKenny got to grips with Heslin for much of last year’s league meeting in Ardee but U20 star Senan Baker will offer a different threat. Pacier and equally as direct, the Caulry clubman has emerged as a major player for Dessie Dolan’s team.

Conor Early vs Ray Connellan

If Early can physically impose himself on this key midfield duel, Louth have a huge opportunity of restricting Westmeath to the periphery of the scoring zone given former Aussie Rules player Connellan has such a sweet left foot in terms of finding teammates.