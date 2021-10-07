50th edition of Lennon Cup kicks off with a cracker

St Joseph’s 1-14

De La Salle 0-14

The 50th edition of the Lennon Cup got off to a great start in the Clans as a late Kyle McElroy goal helped St Joseph’s to avoid a shock defeat to De La Salle.

The Joey’s made a flying start, with their full forward line of Liam Flynn, McElroy and Emmet Murray, all former Louth minors, proving a real handful

However Mark Byrne’s accuracy kept the De La Salle in touch and Mark Leavy’s score just before the break left the minimum between the teams, 0-6 to 0-5 in Joey’s favour.

Two Mark Byrne scores early in the second half pushed the De La Salle ahead and it looked like an upset might be on the cards.

However McElroy (2), McDonnell and Carolan wrestled control back for St Joseph’s and gave them a healthy three-point lead.

The De La Salle boys never gave up and with a firm grip around the middle brought the game back to a point.

The key moment arrived with seven minutes to go when Kyle McElroy expertly finished to the roof of Evan Durnin’s net.

St Joseph’s: Kyle Meegan St Fechins, Shane Reilly St Fechins, Adam Mcdonagh Newtown Blues, Steven Kerr Newtown Blues, Mark Holohan St Fechins, Emmet Delaney Glen Emmets, Cathal O Reilly St Fechins, Dara O Donnell Naomh Martin 0-1, Aaron McGlew St Fechins, Keefer Carolan Glen Emmets 0-2, Lee Grifferty O Raghaillaigh 0-2, Calum Dolan St Fechins, Emmet Murray Newtown Blues 0-1, Kyle McElroy O Raghaillaigh 1-5, Liam Flynn Mattock Rangers 0-3.

De la Salle: Evan Durnin Geraldines, Eoghan Staunton St Joseph’s, Dara O Gradaigh Geraldines, Andy Mc Kay Roche, Rob McCaughey Brides, Nathan Todd St Joes, Neil Gartlan Geraldines, Brian Cafferty Geraldines 0-1, Cian Walsh Gaels 0-1, Jack McArdle Brides, Mark Byrne Roche 0-8, Jack Watters, Niall Brennan Geraldines 0-1, Mark Leavy Geraldines 0-1, Niall Lennon Roche 0-2.