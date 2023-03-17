40 players have left clubs in Louth since October – here’s a team picked from those who have fled the nest

Part of Mickey Harte’s Louth team for the past two campaigns. Two-time SFC winner with Naomh Máirtín. Part of a healthy local delegation now at Clan na Gael in Australia. Picture: Sportsfile

There have been 40 inter-county transfers involving players leaving Louth clubs since last October. Eight of those to depart have experience of playing the Wee seniors, while more than half have lined out for the Reds at some stage, from U14 upwards.

Moves have been made to Australia, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands and England, although not all have gone abroad and, instead, sides in Kerry, Galway, Cavan and Dublin have benefitted from Louth outgoings.

Here’s a 26-man squad, including a starting XV, from club players who have taken their leave from Louth sides.

STARTING TEAM

1 John McLoughlin

Left O’Connell’s to join Éire Óg Oxford in England. Played in the intermediate championship for the Castlebellingham outfit last year.

2 Mark Whelan

Joined Clan na Gael in Australia having won two SFC medals with Naomh Máirtín.

3 Eoghan Lafferty

Former Louth senior defender and multi-time SFC winner with St Patrick’s. Outstanding in last year’s championship. Joined St Kevin’s in Australia.

4 Conor Ayson

Corner-back on the Newtown Blues team that lost last year’s senior final. Since joined Clan na Gael in Oz.

5 John Clutterbuck

Part of Mickey Harte’s Louth team for the past two campaigns. Two-time SFC winner with Naomh Máirtín. Part of a healthy local delegation now at Clan na Gael in Australia.

6 Andrew Curley

Dundalk Gaels man who has joined Clans in Australia. Louth U14 player of the year once upon a time.

7 Conor Morgan

Midfield on the Louth minor team that reached the 2017 Leinster final. Won senior and minor championship medals with Naomh Máirtín. Now playing Down Under with Clans.

8 James Stewart

Has joined Clan na Gael in Australia from Dundalk Gaels. Been all over the world in recent years having been a regular in Colin Kelly’s Louth senior team.

9 Conor Early

Currently starring at midfield for Louth but has transferred his club allegiance from Oliver Plunkett’s to Na Fianna in Dublin.

10 Stephen McCooey

Gone from St Mochta’s to St James’ in Galway. A former Louth minor and U21 who played in a senior final for the Louth Villagers having won an intermediate medal in 2018.

11 Eoghan Callaghan

Ex-Louth minor captain who subsequently played for the senior team under both Wayne Kierans and Mickey Harte. Won two senior medals with the Jocks. Now with Clans in Australia.

12 Gerard McSorley

A Louth senior under Colin Kelly and Pete McGrath, but has spent time away from the Emerald Isle since. Transferred from Dundalk Gaels to Toronto Gaels.

13 Barry Flanagan

Former Louth senior who won an intermediate championship medal with O Raghallaighs before moving to Cromane in Kerry. Came back to his home club for last season, winning a Division 2 winners’ medal, though he has since gone back to the Kingdom.

14 Ben Watters

On the Louth minor squad in 2015 and won county and Leinster intermediate championship medals, as well as a Cardinal O’Donnell Cup, with Mattock Rangers since. Gone to Michael Cusack’s in Oz.

15 Cathal Ferriter

All-Ireland minor medal winner with Kerry prior to transferring into Dundalk Young Irelands from Annascaul, winning a Division 2 title. Gone back home.

SUBS

16 Chris Reid

Newtown Blues to St Kevin’s, Australia. Midfield for Blues in last year’s senior final.

17 Rory Duffy

St Patrick’s to Young Irelands, Australia.

18 Shane Morgan

Naomh Máirtín to Clan na Gael, Australia.

19 Donal Leavy

Geraldines to Roger Casement’s, Warwickshire. Former Louth minor.

20 Conall Shields

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock to St Patrick’s, Canada.

21 Stephen Kettle

Knockbridge HC to Sinn Féin, Australia.

22 Mark Garvey

Glen Emmets to Shercock. Won a junior medal in 2021.

23 Jack Taggart

Dreadnots to Michael Cusack’s, Australia.

24 Luke White

Cooley Kickhams to Durham Robert Emmets, Canada.

25 Paul Moore

Newtown Blues to Duleek-Bellewstown, Meath.

26 Gareth Kane

John Mitchel’s to Canada.

​Would this team win Joe Ward? They’d have a strong chance.