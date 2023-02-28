333 years after the Battle of the Boyne, Louth’s three-point winning margin over Meath was fitting

It was a modern day Battle of the Boyne. On a bright and crisp spring Sunday, our wise leader and veteran of many previous battles, King Mickey, 'marched' his red and white army across the Boyne into enemy territory and returned triumphantly with a famous victory.

Like the protagonists in the1690 engagement, this rivalry has a long history of conflict and strife with both parties enjoying periods of ascendency over the last 80 years or so. But while the 17th century encounter irrevocably changed the course of Irish history, this victory merely brings the Wee County back into the mix for survival in Division 2.

It does, however, swing the bragging rights back in favour of those who dwell north of the famous river boundary.

The battle ebbed and flowed for the entire 78 minutes with both sides enjoying their periods of dominance. Louth started brightly enough in the opening quarter but failed to register on the scoreboard until Dáire McConnon's 17th minute point.

The home team were, by that stage, four points to the good. Many on the terrace beside me were hoping those three missed goal chances were not going to prove costly. Injuries inside the opening 20 minutes also forced a tactical and personnel reshuffle with Tom Jackson, Anthony Williams and Leonard Grey making way for Craig Lennon, Conal McCaul and Tommy Durnin. All three replacements would have a major say in the final outcome.

My vantage point on the hospital end terrace didn't offer a clear view of the Meath sending off but my initial reaction was that Harry O’Higgins caught Ciarán Murphy reasonably fairly. Referee Joe McQuillan initially appeared quite hesitant to take any action but a voice in his ear perhaps swayed his choice of card colour.

Post-match viewing would suggest he came to the correct decision. Down to 14 men, Meath struggled for the remainder of the half as Louth, playing into a stiff breeze, took control to take a deserved lead into the break.

Colm O’Rourke is a veteran of many Meath dressing rooms who've thrived and prospered on being a man down. His half-time promptings had the desired effect and propelled his charges back into the contest. On occasions during a frantic third quarter, it seemed to be the home side who enjoyed the numerical advantage as they wrestled back control of proceedings.

Donal Keogan's fine breakaway goal, which stemmed directly from a Louth point attempt which dropped short, raised a huge cheer from the home supporters. Quickly followed by two further Meath points, the game appeared to be going away from us entering the final quarter.

But key lessons have been learned from the opening three league matches, both inside and outside the white lines. With the game in the melting point, it was Louth who seized the initiative. McConnon kickstarted the revival before, from more or less the same position, 35 yards to the right of goal, Ciarán Downey rattled off a hat-trick of points in little over a minute.

Suddenly, the game became stretched and there was space all over the park. A misplaced, crossfield pass as the Meath defence poured forward was intercepted by Craig Lennon. In possession with 90 yards of open space in front of him, the Louth Village man backed himself to outrun the closing Meath rearguard. A textbook run with three solos and four (or was it five?) hops got him within touching distance of the posts before calmly slotting low to the ’keeper’s left.

As good a breakaway goal as has ever been scored at the venue. As was Tommy Durnin's magnificent fetch in front of the stand. Sam Mulroy, who didn't have his best day in a red jersey, and Donal McKenny tagged on scores either side of a Meath free to give us the cushion we needed to see us home for a fully-merited win.

This July marks the 333rd anniversary of the famous 1690 battle so the three-point margin of victory (1-15 to 1-12) was somewhat apt.

Four points is unlikely be a sufficient tally to ensure survival in the division but this morale-boosting win puts us in a very strong position with two upcoming home games (Kildare and Cork) to come before the final round visit to Croke Park.

WHAT AM I MISSING?

A huge Louth support was present in Brew’s Hill to witness the contest and wasn't it fantastic to see the great swathes of children on the splendidly-presented Páirc Tailteann pitch during the half-time interval?

Meath GAA strongly advertised their 'Bring a Ball' initiative in advance of the game to encourage as many children as possible to get out on the pitch for a chance to kick the ball into the same goal as their heroes.

The same 'Bring a Ball' invitation was not extended by Louth GAA at the Derry or Limerick home games in Ardee. But of even more concern to many Wee County parents on Páirc Tailteann's terrace was the recent decision to charge children €5 into Louth home games.

It was a major talking point both before, during and after the game with lots of supporters loud in their criticism. For the record, children U16 were free into Páirc Tailteann last Sunday, yet 30km up the road this Sunday in Ardee, there's a €5 charge for all children. What am I missing?