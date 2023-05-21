17-point hero Darren Geoghegan on Louth’s survival in Nicky Rackard Cup – ‘this is our standard’

Louth completed their season’s objectives by staying put in the Nicky Rackard Cup for another term, says leading marksman Darren Geoghegan. — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

The forward hit 0-17 in Saturday’s win over Armagh, which caps a year in which the Reds stayed above the drop zone in both Division 3A of the National Hurling League and the fourth tier championship grade.

Failure to overcome the Orchard County would have resulted in an immediate demotion back to Lory Meagher level, a grade at which Louth have claimed the overall crown twice in recent years.

That, Geoghegan admits, would have been a huge disappointment and step in the wrong direction.

"At the start of the year, coming up from the Lory Meagher, it was about retaining our status in the division (3A) and in the championship,” he said.

“If you look at our results, there is only one – the Wicklow game – which was one-sided. In every other game, we were in it and on the wrong side of lucky scores or touches.

“The team and management puts a lot of effort in and this win is a credit to them.

"We’re putting in the same work as every team in the country, in Darver three times per week and putting the work. Paul (McCormack), Ruairí (Convery) and Tony (Teefy), they put in savage work off the field as well and we have a great pride in Louth hurling, unbelievable pride, so it’s great to retain our status.

“And people will be looking at the results and seeing that Louth stayed up, and that’s good.

"I feel this is our standard and if we can do well in this, and get up, it’s another strive forward. This is our level and going down, while it’s great to win the Lory Meagher, staying in the Nicky Rackard was our aim. We could have done better but we’re happy enough with what we have managed this year.”

In 10 competitive outings in 2023, Louth won three, drew another and lost six, with three of the reverses by between three and six points. Ultimately, bridging those narrower gaps will be the Reds’ task moving forward and Geoghegan believes it’s very possible to do so.

"We have the pride and faith,” added the Kilkerley man.

"Years ago, when goals went in, we would have dropped the heads, but, now, we’re battling back and sometimes we’re getting there and then it’s just a dropped ball or a small mistake that’s killing us.

“We have been doing the hard things right and the small things are what have been letting us down, so it’s just about getting it all right and then we’ll fly.

“You saw there, some of the plays were exceptional. The handpassing, off the ball stuff… some of that stuff was missing in other games and we’ll all hold our hands up for that.”