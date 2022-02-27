11-point Mulroy inspires Louth into the Division 3 promotion picture

The last time Sam Mulroy pointed 11 frees in a match, Louth were annihilated and relegation from Division 3. Two years on from the humbling in Cork, the Naomh Máirtín kingpin did it again – showing pro-golfer-type of accuracy from the deck – only this time his precision has the Reds looking the other way.

In four matches, the Wee captain has tallied 1-29, which is an average of eight points per game – the highest of any player in the country. While not overly prolific from play, one single performer rarely is at inter-county level any more as the scoring burden tends to be spread out. Furthermore, for a running team like Louth, frees are a virtual inevitability when they play per plan – teammates supporting at break-neck speed, incisive passing and clinical bursts.

And then it’s about having a man capable of dropping the ball over the bar from various ranges and angles – even positions more traditionally conducive to left footers. Mulroy can just do it all. His temperament has developed at a more rapid rate than any other part of his make-up and while these reports always seem to hinge on his brilliance, it’s hard to look at it any other way. No one player is more important to a team anywhere else in Ireland.

Westmeath’s Herculean spearhead, John Heslin, would ultimately outscore the Louth No11, notching 1-10, including 1-3 from play, but, crucially, the St Loman’s clubman was wide on three significant occasions early in the second half. His general influence, meanwhile, lessened in the second half as Louth dominated the possession and territorial stakes.

Mulroy, on the other hand, was omnipresent – absolutely lethal with frees and ferocious in his workrate, ground coverage and defensive diligence.

He was last into the dressing room after the match as well, having taken the time to address spectators all around the vast Ardee terrain. There are class players and there are class people – Mulroy is an potent combination.

“Belief,” he said, when asked what the key to the recent upturn in form has been. After all, beating two of the title favourites back-to-back was hardly on the cards two weeks ago.

“Our backs were against the wall at the start of this league and it’s nice to come out with two wins on the bounce.

“There’s lots of good footballers in that dressing room who’ve maybe been written off and when we came out against Laois a few weeks ago – although we lost – we put in a really good performance to claw the match back to five points when we were dead and buried.

“We showed resilience against Longford and Limerick, and here we were up against it when a few points behind, but we came back and I know we can pull results out of anywhere. It’s just about belief and backing ourselves – there are really good footballers who need to believe in themselves and it’s nice to see that come together.”

Ultimately, however, Louth have become more offensively orientated on their successful forays. Mulroy, for one, was wedged deep in his own backline too often against Laois and Longford, and perhaps even instigating the ponderous play given his supreme comfort on the ball.

The inclusion of willing, ‘beaverish’ and fast flankers like Craig Lennon, Conall McKeever and on Sunday especially, Tom Jackson, has completely overhauled the fabric of the side. They’re forward-first-type operators and while those close to the situation may argue otherwise, the style has changed, both evidently and for the better.

“I think we were a little too hesitant against Longford,” Mulroy added.

“It’s about going at teams now a bit more and when we’re on the front foot, we’re hard to stop – we've got good ball carriers, good footballers and maybe it just suits us a bit more to play like that.

“Maybe it was just ‘the penny dropping’ over the week off (between the Longford and Limerick games). We didn’t change anything massively tactically, we still hold the same shape and look for the same things, but it’s maybe just a case of backing ourselves and not sitting back waiting to see what happens.

“We had to back ourselves and not wait to see what was happening – get ahead and stay ahead with that bit of belief.”

TESTING TIME

The spirit which has so often been alluded to by manager Mickey Harte was tested in the early exchanges as Heslin just couldn’t seem to miss. Louth were already the better side by the time the full-forward's looping shot evaded stranded James Califf for a goal.

Notably, the passage of play that preceded the strike was symptomatic of the refereeing performance. Cavan’s Conor Dourneen would sometimes condone blatant fouls before, in subsequent sequences of play, awarding the softest of soft penalties.

Firstly, there is no doubt Heslin was fouled when the ball was dislodged as he ran through. And then his marker, Donal McKenny, was hauled back as he collected the loose leather. Neither were deemed worthy of a free, when they were of the textbook nature, and Heslin capitalised.

Louth’s response was emphatic, though. Five unanswered points as Westmeath went 16 minutes without a register – Ryan Burns raising a white flag either side of a pair of Mulroy braces.

Leading 0-9 to 1-5 at half-time, the elements seemed set to favour the Midlanders for the second period. Duly, outstanding Sam McCartan – a grandson of Galway great Seán Purcell – and Heslin had Jack Cooney’s side showing in front prior to a rare Mulroy miscue bounding off the post and on to Conor Grimes’ fist. Given his muscular physique and sweet connection, it’s a wonder how the ball didn’t explode upon contact.

From then on, it was Mulroy vs Heslin. One blinked, the other didn’t. Thankfully for Harte and co, their man’s eyes were as bright as the table standings from a Louth perspective.

“We can’t think we’ve achieved anything yet,” said the Wee boss, Harte.

“We won’t know we’ve achieved anything until we’re sure we can’t be caught to stay in this division – that's the prime target at the minute.”

Media-talk aside, even Harte knows something special is brewing.

Louth: James Califf; Daniel Corcoran, Bevan Duffy, Donal McKenny; Tom Jackson 0-1, Niall Sharkey, Conall McKeever; Tommy Durnin, Conor Early; Ciarán Downey, Sam Mulroy 0-11f, Craig Lennon; Liam Jackson, Conor Grimes 1-0, Ryan Burns 0-1

Subs: Ciarán Byrne 0-2 for Lennon (44), Ciarán Keenan for Durnin (52), Durnin for Burns (61),

Westmeath: Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, David Giles; Nigel Harte, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan 0-2; Ray Connellan, Sam Duncan; David Lynch, Ronan O’Toole, Conor McCormack; Luke Loughlin, John Heslin 1-10 (0-7f), Alex Gardiner 0-1

Subs: Lorcan Dolan for McCormack (45), Kieran Martin for Loughlin (50), Senan Baker for Harte (69)

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)