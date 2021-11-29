Former star Stephen O’Donnell top of Dundalk’s managerial wish-list

It is expected to be a busy week at Oriel Park with Dundalk’s new owners set to press ahead with a managerial appointment and the re-signing of several of last season’s squad.

St Patrick’s Athletic coach Stephen O’Donnell, who guided his side to the FAI Cup in a penalty shoot-out victory over Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, is understood to be the first choice of Andy Connolly and the STATSports duo of Sean O’Connor and Alan Clarke.

The former club captain was identified as a leading contender for the Lilywhites hot seat prior to completion of the takeover from PEAK6 earlier this month but interest in the Galway native was kept quiet due to his involvement in the FAI Cup final.

The return of O’Donnell would be hugely popular amongst the fans at Oriel Park but it remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old wishes to turn his back on the project at Richmond Park with Sunday’s Cup success following on from a second placed league placing which guarantees European football next season.

O’Donnell has yet to sign a new deal to remain at Pat’s and refused to commit his future to the club after the shoot-out victory at the Aviva.

When asked after the game if he would be in charge of St Pat’s next year, O’Donnell said: “We will see. We will get all that sort of decided over the next week or two, we’ll see what happens.

“Today, I am buzzing to be winning with this group of lads and the staff we have. It has been an abnormal journey as regards Covid, with the difficulties we had, I missed a game a couple of weeks ago, other lads as well because they got Covid, so to dodge all them bullets and end up at the Aviva November 28, 37,000 and be on the right side to win the FAI Cup, I’m just buzzing.”

Speaking about his love for Dundalk after pipping the club to the Cup final in October, O’Donnell said: “Dundalk will always be massive in my sporting life and my football career.

“Ultimately it’s the place where I had the most success and where I enjoyed myself the most. There’s a real connection when I go back there. I probably don’t have that at any other club really. I lived in Dundalk for five or six years so it was my home for five or six years and we had so many good times on the pitch. They were great times and I’ll always have a very good connection with Dundalk, the Dundalk people and the Dundalk fans.”

A potential move for O’Donnell is complicated by the fact he does not hold a UEFA Pro Licence so Dundalk would need to find someone too work alongside him if he were to return to Oriel Park in the same manner in which Alan Mathews currently does at St Pat’s.

Current Drogheda Utd boss Tim Clancy is also a serious contender for the position and is understood to have impressed the new owners.

While the Meath man dismissed the speculation to The Argus last week, a move to full-time football would definitely interest him.

Speaking on LMFM’s Sunday Sport, Drogheda Utd chairman Conor Hoey said there had been no approach for Clancy from Dundalk as yet.

He said: “There’s been no approaches.

Tim will go on to manage at a higher level but losing him to a domestic club, I don’t see as a step up.

“Quite frankly moving from Drogheda to Dundalk, they may be more full-time in football but Dundalk are in rebuild mode. I don’t really see the attraction for Tim there.

“In my view Tim’s next step is to move into a bigger role across the water. Taking a sideways move in the League of Ireland, I think he’s better than that but I’ve always said to Tim if a big job comes your way we will part as friends and we’ll wish you well. We’ve a very open relationship like that.”

Former Republic of Ireland manager and Dundalk native Steve Staunton has also been linked to the role in The Irish Daily Mail but the interest is understood to be primarily from the side of the former Liverpool and Aston Villa star. Meanwhile, another local resident Dave Rogers, currently assisting Andy Reid with the Nottingham Forest U-23s, has also expressed an interest having been close to the post last summer prior to Vinny Perth’s return to Oriel Park in June.

Perth is also not officially out of the equation but is down the pecking list in terms of the owners’ preference to guide the squad into next season.

Meanwhile, talks have continued with players to tie them down for next season.

Andy Boyle still remains the only senior player under contract for 2022 although deals to tie down several more of last year’s squad are understood to be close.

Greg Sloggett is set to reject interest from Derry City, Shelbourne and Bohemians to extend his time at Oriel Park into a third season while Sean Murray is also expected to re-sign.

Several other key players are either awaiting offers or weighing up to see who takes charge before committing their future to the club.

One player who seems destined for a departure is full back Raivis Jurkovskis. The Latvian international told his local newspaper Kurzemes Vārds that he was 90% certain to be leaving Dundalk FC after just one season at the club.

The 24-year-old has an offer from Riga FC in his homeland but said he would prefer to continue playing abroad.