“Fergal Reel’s men have not been tested, something that might worry for them as they head to the last four”

St Mochtas thrilling extra time victory over Mattock Rangers in the last of the weekends Senior quarter-finals means we have the same four semi-finalists as 2020.

Goals were key for last years beaten finalists St Mary’s as they raised five green flags to see off a spirited St Brides XV at Stabannon in Sunday’s opening quarter-final. Ardee have not yet reached the same level of performance as the 2020 championship but they are progressing nicely and are winning tight games which they might have lost in previous seasons. Neutrals didn’t give underdogs St Brides much chance but the Knockbridge XV stuck at it and were just three points adrift entering the closing minutes. However two late goals closed out the game for St Marys.

In what many felt would be the closest contest of the weekend, Newtown Blues just about did enough to edge past an unlucky Dreadnots at the Grove in Castlebellingham. Goals from Robert Carr and John Kermode between the 24th and 28th minutes gave Blues a seven point half time cushion and while Clogherhead pressed them hard after the break they saw out the game despite losing Colm Judge to a third quarter red card. I still have them on my docket for outright success but further improvement will be required if they’re to add to their record 23 title tally.

For the second weekend in a row at the same Dunleer venue, champions Naomh Martin ran up another big scoreline in a 4-15 to 1-05 rout of St Josephs. As in their previous game, the Jocks kept their opponents scoreless in the opening half and most neutrals were heading for the gate when Conor Whelan made it 1-11 to 0-0 early in the second period. Apart from the opening half of the Group D game against Dreadnots, Fergal Reel’s men have not been tested this term, something that might be worrying for them as they head to the last four.

The game of the weekend was reserved for Sunday night in Darver when Mattock almost caused an upset against St Mochta’s. Trailing by nine points approaching half-time, Mattock gave themselves a lifeline with a late first half goal to go in just six down at the break. St Mochtas Gerry Garland was black carded early in the second period and the Collon men took full advantage. They began to find their range and tagged on seven points in a row to lead by two points entering the closing stages. Both teams had opportunities to win it but the game eventually finished level. The Louth Village side proved too strong in extra time running out 1-22 to 1-17 winners.

The draw will be made tonight (Monday) for the semifinals.

Favourites St Fechins remain on track for Intermediate success with a good win over Oliver Plunketts. They’re joined in the last four by Cooley, Hunterstown and Kilkerley who all enjoyed relatively easy passage through their quarterfinals on Saturday. Kilkerley were my Intermediate pick from the outset and while that decision was made without the knowledge that Shane Lennon would be absent, they appear to be coping well without the presence of their longtime talisman.

Na Piarsaigh, Glyde Rangers and Glen Emmets have progressed to the Junior semifinals where they will be joined by either John Mitchels or Cuchullain Gaels, who play on Wednesday.

Amalgamation motivations should be looked into

I was in Tullyallen on Sunday morning for the U17 A Championship game between Glen Emmets and a four-club combination team made up of O’Connells, St Kevins, Stabannon and John Mitchels.

In difficult blustery conditions, the hugely impressive amalgamated team ran out comprehensive winners 2-13 to 0-5 following what was a very entertaining first half. Several weeks ago I attended an U17 league playoff game between Glen Emmets and a Mattock/Hunterstown combination with the amalgamated team again running out quite comprehensive winners.

Both amalgamated teams appear to be, by some distance, the strongest at this years Minor grade. In Group 1 Mattock/Hunterstown have won their two championship games against St Marys and St Josephs by an average margin of 24 points while the four-club mid Louth selection have triumphed by an average margin of 22 points against Geraldines and Glen Emmets. Glen Emmets minors are a talented group of footballers made up of U15s, 16s and 17s working under an excellent management team but they were simply second best against the combination teams.

Now I’m not an expert in what criteria is used to determine which clubs or how many clubs can amalgamate together but I’d imagine it comes down to playing numbers available in individual clubs. I was surprised therefore to see panels of up to 30 players on both the aforementioned combination teams.

I’m 100% in agreement with clubs amalgamating together to provide sufficient numbers to field a 15 strong team. We need to provide meaningful football and games to all players in all clubs. However at U17 level this should be done by using U15 and U16 players also.

I’m not saying this is the case with the aforementioned amalgamations, but I’d hate to think some clubs are going down the route of ‘strategic amalgamations’ in order to win trophies. To leave 10 or 15 players in the stands (or even at home) and deprive them of football for this reason is wrong.

Such an approach would be extremely shortsighted and detrimental to long term playing numbers. It could even threaten the future of the game in those clubs.