“Fergal Reel’s men have not been tested, something that might worry for them as they head to the last four”

Conor Whelan of Naomh Mairtín and Stefan Pots of St. Josephs in action during Sunday&rsquo;s quarter final. Expand

Seamus O'Hanlon

St Mochtas thrilling extra time victory over Mattock Rangers in the last of the weekends Senior quarter-finals means we have the same four semi-finalists as 2020.

Goals were key for last years beaten finalists St Mary’s as they raised five green flags to see off a spirited St Brides XV at Stabannon in Sunday’s opening quarter-final. Ardee have not yet reached the same level of performance as the 2020 championship but they are progressing nicely and are winning tight games which they might have lost in previous seasons. Neutrals didn’t give underdogs St Brides much chance but the Knockbridge XV stuck at it and were just three points adrift entering the closing minutes. However two late goals closed out the game for St Marys.

In what many felt would be the closest contest of the weekend, Newtown Blues just about did enough to edge past an unlucky Dreadnots at the Grove in Castlebellingham. Goals from Robert Carr and John Kermode between the 24th and 28th minutes gave Blues a seven point half time cushion and while Clogherhead pressed them hard after the break they saw out the game despite losing Colm Judge to a third quarter red card. I still have them on my docket for outright success but further improvement will be required if they’re to add to their record 23 title tally.

