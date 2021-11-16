Fans glad to see end of Peak6 era

At least the new owners of Dundalk FC haven’t to concern themselves about participating in European football next season.

Friday night’s results in which both Derry City and Bohemians picked up full points removed the prospect that Dundalk could secure fourth place affording them a backdoor route into Europe, depending on the outcome of the FAI Cup final.

It means of course that Friday night’s final game of the season against Derry at Oriel Park loses much of it’s attraction, for Dundalk at least, for the reality is that the three points won or lost will not improve or worsen their current standing of sixth in the SSE Airtricity Premier League.

For Derry it’s a different story for if they improve on Bohemians result away to Sligo Rovers they will have secured fourth position, and it’s interesting therefore to know how Michael Duffy who is Derry bound next season will approach Friday’s game.

That aside the failure of Dundalk to qualify for Europe next season is a big blow to the club, for apart from the honour, glory and excitement that European football provides there is the obvious bonus of Uefa money, which can mean a great deal when it comes to the quality of player recruited to a club.

In Dundalk’s case it will leave a considerable hole in the club’s budget for next season, for over the last eight seasons in which they club have qualified for Europe, a sum in excess of €12m has been earned, the majority in the two campaigns in which the team reached the group stages of the Europa League.

Even elimination from the first qualifying round carries compensation of almost €300,000 which, given the limited budgets of League of Ireland clubs, is not to be sneezed at.

It is, however, unlikely that the new owners based their bid to take over the club on the prospect of the team securing European football next season for it was always an outside chance given the leeway that Dundalk had to make up on the teams ahead of them for the European spots.

Not surprisingly there are a number of viewpoints shared by supporters at the failure to qualify for Europe. Some believe that the club must start building a new team, under a new manager and that Europe would be a distraction for what should be the primary objective in getting back to a challenging position for domestic honours.

Others feel that the guarantee of European money would allow the club secure the signatures of key players already at the club, and entice others to join.

Whatever about Europe, most supporters seem happy that the ownership situation is resolved, with the overwhelming belief being that it is good to see the club back in control of a local consortium.

It’s not that the American owners Peak6 did not honour their commitment to the club in endeavouring to achieve their stated initial objective when they took over in 2018 of enhancing the club’s growing reputation in the domestic and European football that had been achieved during Stephen Kenny’s four years in charge of the team.

That laudable aspiration, backed by a substantial outlay, estimated by some at over €10m was perhaps unrealistic in terms of the status of League of Ireland football, but ultimately failed not because of a lack of ambition, but a lack of experience at the helm of the club.

This manifested itself in a failure to appoint an experienced, qualified coach/manager when Vinny Perth was sacked in 2020, and the misguided belief that the club could be managed from the distance of the Atlantic ocean and by Bill Hulsizer the father of the co-founder and managing partner of Peak6, Matt who, while he had the welfare of the club at heart, made crucial errors of judgement in the recruitment of coaching and playing staff.

In his statement released after the sale, Matt Hulsizer talked of his company’s pride in their achievements at the club and revealed that they had purchased the club because “we saw the potential to reinvigorate the team through an influx of capital and strategic leadership”.

Undoubtedly Peak6 were as good as their word in injecting capital into playing resources at the club, but some of that money was not spent wisely due to the failure of the “strategic leadership” that they had promised, for it was only in the initial stages when Mike Tracey was the owners voice at the club that many felt that there was a workable link between the owners, coaching staff, supporters and community.

To their credit the owners did endeavour to bring in some expertise in administration with the appointment of a number of people from England, and in the latter stages they went through a thorough recruitment process before appointing Jim Magilton as Sporting Director, an appointment that never won wide approval within the club or the town.

Magilton has now left the club, which was always inevitable once the new owners took over, but if Peak6 are keen to learn lessons from their involvement with Dundalk to take into their new project with Wolves in the Premier League is should be that the structures behind the team are vitally important in the development of a successful club and involvement or interference in player recruitment, selection and tactical matters should not be allowed by those who are inexperienced at the job.

The new owners, the consortium in which previous owner, Andy Connolly is the most high profile member, will be able to draw on the experience of Andy’s previous involvement with the club when he had Paul Brown at his side.

They rescued the club almost from extinction and Andy always admitted that they were influenced in becoming involved in the first place by their love of the club, and by their success in managing to persuade Stephen Kenny to take over as manager after he was sacked by Shamrock Rovers.

No doubt they would like to call on Stephen Kenny again, but he has gone on to bigger and better things with the Irish side, and it will be a priority of the new owners to put in place a manager/coach of Kenny’s ilk who has broad experience of the League of Ireland scene and a good knowledge of talent that may be available.

Whether that man will be Vinny Perth will become clear in the coming weeks, but he has done his chances no harm by the manner in which he steered the team clear of relegation and to the fringes of European qualification under very difficult circumstances.

The few weeks available to the new owners before contracts of almost all of the current playing staff run out at the end of November is a welcome opportunity to talk to players that they may wish to retain, but it is clear from the soundings coming from the owners that the lucrative contracts handed out by Peak6 will not be available.

There have been reports circulating locally that the new owners are not going for a full-time set-up and see a combination of full and part time squad as the most sustainable.

Naturally it will take some time for the owners to settle on their plans, but they have made a good start in bringing back the much respected and popular Colm Murphy as club secretary, and in keeping with that process of re-kindling severed links with the supporters base it is essential that a working relationship is established immediately with the recently established supporters group who can play a major role as volunteers on match days, fund raising initiatives and playing a key role in a lobbying campaign that will be needed to get sports grants for badly needed spectator amenities at Oriel Park.

There is a lot for the new owners to get their teeth into from the very start and while some have expressed the view that Andy Connolly must be mad to become involved again, he is, and always will be, a diehard Lilywhite, who loves his club, and has shown in the past that he knows his football.

We wish him well.