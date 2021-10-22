Dundalk’s Euro dreams dashed by Pat’s

Sean Murray of Dundalk is tackled by Lee Desmond of St Patrick's Athletic during the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic 3

Dundalk 1

Dundalk’s wait to retain the FAI Cup for the first time continues as St Patrick’s Athletic came out on top in an epic semi-final tie at Richmond Park to book their place in next month’s final at the Aviva Stadium.

Vinny Perth’s side were aiming to become the first side in history to reach seven successive finals but goals from Scotsmen Billy King, Matty Smith and man of the match Darragh Burns ensured it’s Stephen O’Donnell’s men who will face Bohemians in the final on November 28th.

Dundalk will no doubt bemoan a key decision in the game when it was 1-1 when referee Neil Doyle failed to show a second yellow card to Jamie Lennon for a late challenge on Will Patching but, in truth, the best side won.

While Patrick Hoban did bring his side level before the break, the sloppy nature of the Lilywhites’ play overall came back to haunt them as Pat’s punished their errors.

Bar a couple of speculative efforts from Patching, Dundalk lacked any real threat in the second half. This defeat all but ends any hopes of playing European football for a ninth season in-a-row in 2022 and with the club’s future very much up in the air, an uncertain few weeks lies ahead.

Takeover talk dominates matters off the field right now and while there’s still work to do to ensure that the club remain in the Premier Division next season, it’s fair to say the PEAK6 project has now reached a new low.

Whether they will be around to rebuild things next season remains to be seen. Whatever happens from here, it’s hard to not feel like this was the end of an era against the club Stephen Kenny knocked off their perch to take his first league title 7 years ago this weekend.

The end result was all the more disappointing given how well Dundalk had started.

The visitors could well have broken the deadlock after just 20 seconds when Michael Duffy teed up Patching at the edge of the box but his left foot shot was well saved down low to his right by Vitezslav Jaros.

The Lilywhites then had another half chance on 10 minutes. After a great intervention by Paddy Barrett to cut out Patching’s through ball to Hoban, Greg Sloggett nipped in to get to the loose ball ahead of James Abankwah before pulling it back to Sean Murray but his near post flick on was saved by the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper.

Smith then had three half chances for the home side, firstly heading well wide from a Darragh Burns cross before seeing two efforts in quick succession blocked by firstly Daniel Cleary and then Andy Boyle.

Dundalk then threatened again on 18 minutes with Cameron Dummigan’s fizzed pass into Sloggett seeing him play a clever ball around the corner for Sean Murray to race onto. The former Watford midfielder would fire into the side-netting but his honesty may have saved Pat’s from conceding a penalty as he stayed on his feet when clearly clipped by Abankwah at the edge of the box.

Hoban then blazed over before Burns broke in off the right onto his left foot to get a shot away on 25 minutes that was deflected behind by Boyle.

Within a minute Pat’s had the lead. Sloggett was caught in possession from Dummigan’s throw with his loose ball seized upon by King who benefitted from hesitancy from the Dundalk centre halves as he got a shot away that Peter Cherrie really should have kept out.

That took the wind out of Dundalk’s sails after a bright start and they were fortunate not to be 2-0 down on the half hour mark when King played Ian Bermingham into space on the left only for the veteran full back to fire just wide.

The Cup holders would level on 41 minutes though as Patching seized on a poor bit of chest control by Abankwah before slipping Hoban in for a cool finish past Jaros for his seventh goal in the FAI Cup this season.

Dummigan had the first chance of the second half in the 52nd minute when he cut inside Bermingham from Murray’s pass but his left foot shot deflected harmlessly into the arms of Jaros.

Pat’s would then hit the front on 57 minutes. A superb ball from Burns played Smith in behind Cleary and he sent a rocket past Cherrie to the top right hand corner.

Boyle was then called into action to make another great block from Jamie Lennon - who was lucky not to have been sent off before Smith’s goal having taken Patching out while already on a yellow.

Two minutes later Darragh Leahy had a chance when he was picked out by Murray but after cutting onto his right foot he blazed high and wide.

King then almost doubled his side’s lead in somewhat fortunate circumstances when his cross from the left almost crept over Cherrie into the bottom corner only to go just wide in the end.

Having been without a clear cut chance for so long, Patching then almost conjured up something special for the visitors on 83 minutes when he sent a dipping volley from all of 35 yards at goal which Jaros had to dive at full stretch to tip over.

Smith then side-footed wide two minutes later after being teed up by Jason McClelland with a chance to kill the game.

Burns did finish things on 85 minutes when he was set clear by Ronan Coughlan before dinking over Cherrie to make it 3-1.

Patching did flash another shot wide in the five minutes of stoppage time but the dream was over and with it so too are the club’s European hopes for next season.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; Lee Desmond, Paddy Barrett, James Abankwah (Jak Hickman HT); Darragh Burns (Shane Griffin 89), Jamie Lennon (Robbie Benson 64), Chris Forrester (Jason McClelland 79), Ian Bermingham; Alfie Lewis, Matty Smith, Billy King (Ronan Coughlan 78).

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Cameron Dummigan (Raivis Jurkovskis 78), Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy (Sami Ben Amar 87); Sam Stanton, Greg Sloggett (Daniel Kelly 72); Sean Murray (David McMillan 78), Will Patching, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).