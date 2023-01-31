Dundalk RFC boost survival hopes with badly-needed win in Mullingar

Dundalk secured a much needed win on Sunday ahead of a week off before their Towns Cup campaign begins on February 12th.

Dave Fearon’s team travelled to Westmeath where Darragh Conroy kicked 19 points helping Dundalk to a 34-19 win away to Mullingar RFC. There is now just a point separating Dundalk in 7th to Cill Dara in 5th as things are tightening up ahead of the final three league games of the season.

Dundalk face two of the teams involved in the relegation battle in their final three games, Carlow and a home meeting with Longford on the last day of the season.

It was another slow start for the Louth team on Sunday, Mullingar won two quick penalties and scored the game’s opening try on 3 minutes. A missed conversion let the visitors off slightly. Playing into a strong breeze, Dundalk kicked two quick penalties to take the lead.

Then on 18 minutes after some sustained pressure, club captain Laurence Steen dove across for the first of his two tries. The hosts were reduced to 14 players owing to a yellow card as Dundalk took full advantage.

Steen would further increase Dundalk’s lead on 28 minutes when he broke through for his second try to bring the score to 5-18 with the conversion added. While Mullingar scored their second try of the game, a Conroy penalty gave Dundalk a healthy 12-21 lead at half-time.

With the wind at the backs Dundalk were rocked early in the second-half as Mullingar moved the ball quickly and scored their third try inside the first five minutes. The conversion reduced the gap between the teams to just two points.

From close to midfield Conroy would kick successive penalties to keep the visitors ahead. Dundalk’s defence held up well and some good kicking from the likes of Colin Corkery meant Fearon’s team could keep Mullingar at arms length. But with five minutes remaining Dundalk were reduced to 14 men and they were braced for some serious pressure with the score at 19-27.

But with the game’s last play Connor Williams was released and he scored a try close to the posts which Conroy easily converted, much to the delight of the travelling support. At the start of the month Dave Fearon said the three games in January would define the season and while Dundalk are facing a tough relegation battle yesterday’s win was huge.

They now have a week off to prepare for two visits from Carlow as they first host the midlanders in the Towns Cup before a league game on the 19th of February. Dundalk were hammered in November when they travelled to Oak Park, losing 50-17 as the hosts ran in eight tries.

While Carlow are very much secure of their position in Divison 1B next season with no chance of promotion or relegation they will no doubt fancy a cup run. Dundalk last won the competition in 2011 beating Tullamore 35-20 in the final.

Dundalk RFC: Conor Williams, Jamie Rafferty, Simon O’Shea, Ben Mortimor, Greg Whatley, Kamva Mgwali, Mark Rowntree, Colin Corkery, Timmy Connolly, Jack Connolly, Ciaran Lennon, Morgan Thomas, Conor Hennessey, Darragh Conroy, Laurence Steen Replacements: Robbie Farrell, Ciaran Gallagher, Sean Arrowsmith, Stephen Arrowsmith, Luke-Andrews Walsh