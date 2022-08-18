Dundalk heptathlon star forced to withdraw from European Championships

Dundalk’s silver Commonwealth medallist Kate O’Connor sadly had to pull out of the European Championships taking place in Germany this week.

O’Connor (21) had been due to compete in the competition in Munich until her withdrawal due to injury.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Dundalk woman who earlier this month put in a stellar performance in the heptathlon in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, finishing just behind England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Her Commonwealth success saw her arrive back to a heroes welcome at her Belfry Gardens home just two weeks ago, where she told The Argus “I’m so proud of myself, and how I handled the pressure. I don’t think I’ll ever come down from the buzz of it all!

Although she was among the medal hopefuls in the heptathlon event, it was confirmed she was forced to withdraw from the European Championships due to injury.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said: “Unfortunately, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Kate O'Connor has had to with withdraw from the heptathlon competition in Munich due to injury.

“O’Connor has enjoyed a superb season and will now focus on her recovery.”