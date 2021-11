Jake O'Connor, First Dividion joint player of the year receives his awr from Joe Mellon. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Robbie Rafferty presents the First Division joint player of the year to Rory Kirk, Rock Celtic. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gussie Hearty presents the Premier Player of the Year to Taylor Murphy, Quay Celtic. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The Dundalk & District League ‘Players of the Year’ were presented with their awards after the McConville Cup final.

Quay’s Taylor Murphy was selected for the Premier Division honour, while Rock Celtic’s Rory Kirk and Glenmuir’s James O’Connor shared the division 1 award, both coincidentally scoring 17 goals for their respective teams over the course of the season.