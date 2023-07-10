Drogheda and District AC’s Paul Smith a force to be reckoned with at Oldcastle 5k

The annual Oldcastle 5k, held in the charming village of Oldcastle, has become a highlight on the athletic calendar for both local residents and participants from surrounding clubs and this years event proved once again to be a popular challenge for the Drogheda & District AC athletes that once again delivered a thrilling showdown that left spectators in awe.

Organised by St Brigid's AC, this event not only showcases the athletic prowess of its participants but also offers a chance to explore the rich history and breathtaking landscapes that Oldcastle has to offer.

The race commenced with a lightning-fast downhill start, injecting a surge of adrenaline into the competitors. The athletes swiftly manoeuvred through a short loop in the south of the village before facing their first significant obstacle – a daunting climb back up the hill they had descended. This uphill battle demanded physical and mental strength from each runner.

As the participants reached the halfway point, their exhaustion was met with a welcome relief – a gradual downhill run that provided a chance to regain momentum. The scenic route meandered through half-town roads and half-country back roads, offering a serene backdrop to the fierce competition taking place.

Representing Drogheda & District AC, a small group of determined athletes took on the challenge. With many of our athletes now embarking on marathon training, the Oldcastle 5K served as a crucial test of their fitness and stamina. Paul Smith, a prominent member of Drogheda & District AC, emerged as a force to be reckoned with, showcasing his exceptional speed and endurance. Smith's remarkable performance secured him the second-place position, clocking in at an impressive time of 16:03.

Hot on Smith's heels throughout the race was the eventual champion, Ben Brunton from St Brigid's AC. In a fierce display of athleticism, Smith and Brunton engaged in a thrilling battle for the top spot. Their relentless pursuit of victory pushed them to their physical and mental limits. Despite Smith's valiant effort, Brunton summoned an astonishing burst of speed in the final moments, clinching the win with a time of 15:52.

Patrick O'Grady and Conor Cooney, also representing Drogheda & District AC, displayed their unwavering determination as they crossed the finish line with times of 18:03 and 23:23, respectively. Nuala Reilly as always showcased her impressive running skills, completing the race in 25:09.

The Oldcastle 5k once again proved to be a captivating event, uniting athletes, spectators, and the local community in a celebration of sportsmanship, perseverance, and the beauty of Oldcastle. As the runners basked in their accomplishments and caught their breaths, the applause and cheers resonated through the streets, a testament to the thrill and excitement that the Oldcastle 5k brings year after year.

As the sun set on this year's event, the participants took home not only memories of a challenging race but also a strong sense of achievement. The Oldcastle 5k had once again solidified its status as a must-attend event for both seasoned runners and enthusiastic newcomers alike.

Until next year, Oldcastle will eagerly await the return of this exhilarating race, ready to welcome athletes from far and wide to take on the enduring challenge of the Oldcastle 5k.