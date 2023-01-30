Donacarney exit LFA Junior Cup to bring curtain down on extended 2022 campaign

Donacarney Celtic’s 2022 season finished on Saturday as they exited the LFA Junior Cup following a 2-1 loss at home to Leinster Senior League outfit Old County FC. Conditions in Bettystown were good for the game, if a little bit cold.

It was just over 10 weeks since The Dons last played a competitive fixture when they took to the field on Saturday against a team who have qualified for the last 16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

Eamonn Murphy’s team started much brighter and after a few half chances they carved out the game’s first goal on 20 minutes. Jack Murphy created some space for himself and delivered a great pass to Dylan Scully. The midfielder’s first touch took him past the defender and he finished from close range.

For any neutral’s in attendance it was a fantastic game to watch as both sides went hammer and tongs for the remainder of the first-half. Just as time was up Old County broke through and levelled to make it 1-1 at the break.

Both teams favoured an open style of play and Reece Courtney made some good early saves. The two sides were using their bench as Murphy looked to inject some fresh legs. The lack of match practice for Donacarney was becoming more apparent. With 20 minutes remaining after some sustained pressure Old County hit the front.

To their credit, rather than wilt, Donacarney were unlucky not to force extra-time after a plethora of chances were spurned. Dylan Scully nearly added to his first-half goal as he rose highest in the box but his header was just over.

Sean O’Reilly and Aidan Murphy both saw shots go narrowly wide as Donacarney piled on the pressure late on. But it was to no avail as the team who finished third in the NEFL First Division now must wait until March before a return to competitive action.

Donacarney Celtic: Reece Courtney, Tadhg Redmond, Dylan Myles, Noel Myles, Brendan Dawson, Gary Burke, Sean Sanders, Sean O’Reilly, Jack Murphy, Dylan Scully, Ibraham Sammon Subs: Cian Cunningham, Ben Maguire, Kyle Latchfield,