Dermot Keely admits he got Gartland ‘all wrong’ at Shelbourne

Nine league titles and seven FAI Cups between his time as a player and manager is enough evidence to suggest that Dermot Keely didn’t get too many things wrong during his time in Irish football, but Brian Gartland is one exception.

It was 15 years ago today (Wednesday) on March 9, 2007, that Keely handed the then 20-year-old his League of Ireland debut in Shelbourne’s 2-2 draw with Kildare County at Tolka Park.

Gartland would make his mark on the day, cancelling out Philip Gorman’s fourth minute opener with a goal in the 14th minute, but it was a rare highlight in a season where Shels would finish fifth – 34 points adrift of First Division winners Cobh Ramblers and 23 points behind John Gill’s Dundalk in the final play-off spot.

After starting in the subsequent defeats away to Finn Harps and at home to Dundalk, Gartland would lose his place in the side. There would be just seven more starts for the young centre-half that season, as well as five substitute appearances, with the Knocklyon man finishing up on the winning side just once – a 2-0 victory at home to Kilkenny City at the end of May, courtesy of goals from James Chambers and Glen Lacey.

Keely and Shels would go much closer to the title a year later – only being denied promotion to Dundalk’s gain thanks to Colin Scanlan’s memorable last gasp equaliser for Limerick at Tolka Park – but by then Gartland was long gone.

Having been let go by the Drumcondra side at the end of that 2007 season, he would continue his career with Mick Cooke and Monaghan United – ironically helping his side to a 1-0 win over his former employers at Gortakeegan on his debut in March 2008 before going on to score his first goal for his new club in another 2-0 win at the same venue that July.

While Keely would no doubt have cursed those two results at the time – and particularly come the end of that campaign – for many of the years that followed he didn’t think too much about Brian Gartland. As far as Keely was concerned, he wasn’t good enough for the First Division.

Fast forward 15 years and the most famous of League of Ireland exports to Lanzarote admits he got it “totally wrong” about the now five-time Premier Division winner, who made his comeback for Dundalk in their last home match against Finn Harps after almost a year out with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

“First of all, I never saw him playing with Dundalk,” said Keely. “I didn’t think he was good enough for Shels.

“Obviously I was totally wrong – completely wrong and coming back like he has done from the cruciate is amazing.”

Keely said he has huge respect for Gartland which only grew by his determination to come back from the serious injury sustained away to Shamrock Rovers last April.

“I know about it. I had a cruciate towards the end and I wouldn’t get it done,” said Keely, who turned 68 on Tuesday.

“He’s 35. I got mine I think at 32 and I wouldn’t get the operation done because I couldn’t put myself through it.

“I knew what I would have had to do. I knew what I had to do just to get back playing with it and playing on one leg but to go and get it done and do all that I should have, to have the operation and go and do all I’d have to do to get back, see at his age, it’s absolutely amazing.

“I’m thrilled for him. I didn’t have the operation but to have the operation and go through what you’ve to do... I mean even with mine I used to go down from school into Milltown and do the steps up in Milltown every lunchtime. That was me on my own, without medical help, just doing it so I can imagine what he’s had to go through, albeit with the medical help and knowledge that you didn’t have back then.

“Someone just told me that I needed to go and run up steps because that would strengthen your leg and I just said ‘grand’. He would have been under proper medical care but I can just imagine the amount of effort that would have had to go in – you’re starting from scratch effectively with your knee and your muscles and everything else. I have nothing but admiration for him.”

DETERMINATION

It’s not only Gartland’s determination not to let a serious injury in the latter years of his career finish him that Keely admires though.

“I see a lot of myself in him,” said Dermot.

“He’s maybe not the best player, maybe not the best this and maybe not the best that but he has great commitment, great heart.

“He’s just a really great fella to have around the place – a great team player – so I have nothing but admiration for him and I am thrilled to see him back, I really, really am.

“If you had asked me all of those years ago I wouldn’t have said he was going to have a career in the League of Ireland honestly - and if he was it would have been one of those sort of plodders who would have got a game but maybe wouldn’t have been one of those making any headlines but, again, I was totally wrong,” said Keely.

The former Lilywhites captain also backed Stephen O’Donnell’s decision to return the captain’s armband to Gartland this season.

“Brian does everything properly. He’s a role model. He doesn’t do anything wrong off the pitch and people gravitate towards him.

“The captain and the armband is a load of bo****ks. It doesn’t mean anything – but it means something when you put it on the right person.

“I would like to think I was a really good captain because I managed to gather people around and influence them and influence the way they played. He’s the very same.

“You know when he’s playing. There’s a buzz about it because they know he’s back. He’s really important to the team and in his case the captaincy means something whereas in many cases it doesn’t mean anything. I mean years and years ago they just gave it to the best player but he’s a proper player and a proper captain definitely.

“I think as well he’s someone who has recognised his deficiencies and went about fixing them.

“Even if he is coming to the end and he only gets another season out of this at the top level, that’s fantastic because people like that are hard to replace. They really are. When you get the right one, it’s hard to let them go.

“When you couple his loss last year with the shenanigans in the board room, I mean it was enough to kill any club with him out and then selling your best players. Really they’ve done well to keep hold of as many as they did and keep competing.”

Another man Keely influenced in his younger years is Damien Duff, who will be bidding to end Dundalk’s unbeaten start to the season at Tolka Park this Friday night.

THE STUDENT

Duff was a student at De La Salle College in Churchtown where Dermot was a maths and English teacher before his retirement in 2011. In a school without a football team, the former Republic of Ireland winger once famously recounted how Keely told him he was never going to make it as a footballer during his formative years but his memory of it is a little different.

“Are you just trying to remind me of all my mistakes?,” he laughs when the subject is brought up.

So did he say it?

“No, he said that but, like everything, maybe he’s right and I’m wrong.

“I was trying to get him to do his Leaving Cert and to get him to stay put and go to England later. There were a lot of fellas who went over and didn’t make it. They were my words, which would imply he wasn’t going to make it yeah, but I would have been giving him the advice with my teacher’s hat on saying ‘stay, get your education and if the worst come to worst you’ll always have your education’. But of course he went over and as I am with any good young player, I was wrong, and he went and he flew it.

“There’s times it is nice to be proven wrong but I didn’t say he would never make it. I just gave him the advice to stay put, get his education and go over later which he totally ignored and was absolutely right to do.

“There’s lot of things you’d say and you’d regret over time but it’s one of the things I don’t regret. I’m delighted I was wrong though.

“As a student he was very good and very intense. When he was going away with the international teams he took the school books with him so when he does something he does it right and that’s to be admired. Even if Shels don’t win the league, the fact they’ve someone in there – and it’s the same with Dundalk – who is hungry and knowledgeable and they want to do something can only improve the league.

“He’s not someone who needs the money or anything like that so he could have sat at home and just rested on his laurels. He’s a very committed person so to go in and give the commitment that he has given, I’d say he has just rubbed off on players. They’re not going to perform miracles but I would hope and suggest that they would be kind of comfortable in the middle.”

Another managerial change over the winter was Stephen O’Donnell’s arrival at Oriel Park. Keely feels we’ve got ourselves a good one in the 36-year-old.

“I like the way he approaches things,” he said of the new Lilywhites head coach.

“There’s a method in it. He’s not buying players willy-nilly. There’s stuff going on in his head. He knows what he wants and he knows how he wants to play.

“That was a good decision by the club to get him. They could have gone down any road but I think when Andy and Martin (Connolly) took over again a sense of realism comes into it.

“They know what they’re getting because he’s a Dundalk man. I know he’s from Galway and I’m from Dublin but they consider you Dundalk now at this stage and that’s a big bonus and a big help kicking off with people.

“They’ll give you a little bit of leeway because of that – not too much – but they will give you a little bit of leeway because you’re from the town and they would see him as one of their own.

“I think that gives him a little bit of breathing space but from what I’ve seen he has been really, really good. I think he’s definitely on the way up. He’ll know himself that he’ll want a player here and a player there but I think he’s going to work for it and he’s not far off.

“As I’ve said so many times, the people of Dundalk adopted me and once they take to you and they adopt you, they don’t let you go. Stephen is finding out the same thing now.

“I mean even if it doesn’t work and he doesn’t achieve what they all want him to achieve and even if he was to go, he’ll always be able to come back because he’s kind of an honorary Dundalk man now himself because he had a great career there and he was a great captain. They don’t forget that. The people of Dundalk are different class.

“I hope he is given time to rebuild things but I expect he will be because the club is now back in Dundalk hands.

“It’s steady again and they’re not going to be going down this road of getting rid of people and getting people in and starting all over again. From a Dundalk point of view, you need to stop that.

“They’ve got Stephen in and he should be there as long as Stephen Kenny was. Leave it alone and trust him. Just give him the backing he needs and I think he’ll come up trumps. He has shown all the signs of being a proper manager.”

On that Keely, hopefully won’t be wrong.