Dermot Keely admits he got Gartland ‘all wrong’ at Shelbourne

James Rogers spoke to Dundalk legend Dermot Keely, the man who gave Brian Gartland his debut at Shelbourne before letting him go having doubted the Lilywhites captain’s potential to make it

Shelbourne's loss was most certainly Dundalk's gain where Brian Gartland is concerned. Pic: Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Nine league titles and seven FAI Cups between his time as a player and manager is enough evidence to suggest that Dermot Keely didn’t get too many things wrong during his time in Irish football, but Brian Gartland is one exception.

It was 15 years ago today (Wednesday) on March 9, 2007, that Keely handed the then 20-year-old his League of Ireland debut in Shelbourne’s 2-2 draw with Kildare County at Tolka Park.

