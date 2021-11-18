Chris Shields returning to Oriel Park - but it’s for one night only

Chris Shields will make a return to Oriel Park on Friday night to say farewell to two men who he classes not only as amongst the best he has played with but also as close friends.

The former Lilywhites skipper departed the club last summer to join Linfield but he'll be back for Friday's final game of the season against Derry City for what will be Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney's last hurrah for the club.

Shields led the tributes for the Brandywell-bound duo ahead of the game, insisting there were so many highlights from each of them over the years.

"It's hard to pick out just one because they've been that talented," he said.

"In the years that I played with them, I probably seen them at their very best. They were phenomenal to play with.

"If you were picking Fats' stand out moment it would probably be the header to win the Cup against Cork. I know before he left in 2017 he had an incredible montage of goals but unfortunately for him we only ended up winning the League Cup that year but he even scored in that actually.

"I suppose the stand out moment for him would be the goal in front of the Dundalk fans when his header went in in the Cup final. He wasn't renowned for his heading either so it probably made it that bit more special.

"With Mickey, where do you start with him? He has just been so reliable over his time at Dundalk. You can always count on him. He's a manager's dream. He's always training and always more than likely available to pick and always a threat.

"People will have different highlights for Mickey, including the volley against Tallinn in 2018. That was big but the goal he scored to win the league against Rovers in 2019 was a huge moment. That was a rocket.

"That would be my biggest compliment for the two of them, they're big game players and they always were in my time at Dundalk and even after I left what Patrick did in Vitesse was very special and that was like a throwback to his 2017 montage, the chip at the end. It just shows what he is all about - finesse and style."

Shields says he is baffled how Duffy, who scored 54 goals and contributed 96 assists in his 211 appearances for the club, was never snapped up by a cross channel club.

"I don't know how bigger clubs never came in and took Mickey? I don't know what it is.

"Maybe he had to be playing in Dublin to get that sort of move but he was that good that I always expected to lose him at the end of every year.

"Obviously Dundalk fans will be sad he's going now but he's going home. He has a young family who are from Derry so it's the perfect opportunity for him and Pat."

Shields agreed that Duffy was the perfect replacement for current Republic of Ireland international Daryl Horgan following his exit for Preston North End at the end of the memorable 2016 campaign.

"It was almost like the perfect replacement," said the midfielder.

"They were very similar in the way that they played - left wingers who were right footed and enjoyed coming inside and being a threat for goals and assists.

"He seamlessly slotted into the squad as a person as well. We were on a training camp in Spain and he joined midway through that and it was like he was there from the start of the Kenny era."

While the duo may seem quiet from the outside, Shields revealed they are anything but behind the scenes.

"They've become two of my close friends off the pitch. I still talk to the two of them quite regularly since I left. They do live in each other's pockets," he laughed.

"I'd say it was a tough six months there when Fats left in 2018. Mickey looked a bit lost around the place but I'm sure he was only short of going to get Fats from the airport that year when he came back.

"They're great fellas. They seem quiet but they're not quiet. Mickey might seem quiet. He'd say nothing to you all year and you could be talking tactics or watching video analysis and he'd be as quiet as a button but if you mention you want to organise a night out then he's taking a head count for a bus and looking up venues to stay and where would be good to go. He was always brilliant in that regard," said Shields.

While no Dundalk fan will be happy to see the pair leaving, Shields says you have to wish them well after the contribution they've made in their time at Oriel Park.

"You have to, especially given their contribution to the club," he said.

"They never shirked their responsibilities. They were always big game players. They provided some huge, huge moments in Europe and domestically for the club and they really did give all they had for the club.

"It would be nice to see them get a good send off on Friday. I'll hopefully get down to the match myself because, like everyone in that era we had, they got themselves embedded within the club.

"They lived locally and Dundalk has been their home for the guts of three or four years. I'm sure they'll miss it when they leave as well but, as I said, it's an excellent chance to go home as well and there's something exciting building in Derry and I'm sure the two boys will be at the forefront of it."

Shields said he also welcomed the recent takeover of the club by Andy Connolly and the STATSports duo of Sean O'Connor and Alan Clarke.

"I do welcome it," he said.

"I don't know the insides of what happened with PEAK6 or whatever but our best times were when Paul and Andy were running the club.

"It's brilliant to see Andy back involved and I'm sure the STATSports link will help the club connect back with its roots."