Brilliant Bay stun Ardee to secure rare Cup win

Bay 2

Ardee Celtic 1

After putting an end to the champions Bellurgan’s perfect season long record, comprising 12 straight wins over the course of the league campaign, Ardee Celtic went into Sunday’s under-14 cup final as raging hot favourites at Bellew Park.

Played in dazzling sunny but cold conditions, Ardee took on a Bay side who finished last but one in the league, mustering just one win and a draw.

However, the underdogs demonstrated that the romance and unpredictability of cup football lives on as with extraordinary resilience and courage they absolutely defied all the odds to cause a major upset after playing with most of the second half with ten players.

This was after they had bounced back from falling behind to a Cian Rooney converted spot kick after 11 minutes. Shay Hoey blasted them level with a rising free kick from the edge of the 18 yard box into the top of the net a minute from the break.

Then the central defender raced back in the remaining seconds of the half to make a game defining clearance off his goal line.

Ardee had the better of the play and created the majority of the scoring openings in the opening period. Bay’s lone clear opening fell to Jacob Alvares as a great cross by Drake Okojie grazed off his head in front of the Ardee goal.

It turned into a bitter sweet match for the latter who left his side with a big uphill battle when he was yellow carded for the second time with only seven minutes gone in the second half.

Alvares led the stirring response by his teammates as they redoubled their efforts when reduced to ten men. He really fought a tireless and often lone battle up front, and his persistence paved the way for the decisive goal, and then his protection of the ball allied to nimble footwork enabled him to roll away from a defender with a clever back heel and to break away down the left touchline from half way and earn a corner just before the final whistle to see his team across the victory line.

His refusal to give up after he lost the ball on the edge of the Ardee penalty box led to his team regaining possession before the winning goal seven minutes’ from the finish. The diving goalkeeper Cole Leavy couldn’t hold onto the resultant Makim Ruskel’s cross from the right as he stretched to cut it out. David Shevlin nearly got in to score but as Ardee struggled to clear the ball he kept up the pressure on the Deeside defenders and one sent him tumbling to the ground.

Referee Niall Minto pointed to the spot, and Hoey stepped up to hit the kick low inside the post to his left. Goalkeeper Leavy got his hands to the ball but it carried too much strength to keep it out of the net.

In the end Ardee couldn’t have too much complaint as they failed to take advantage of the extra man, and indeed the level of their play dropped off discernibly from that point and overall were lethargic in the second-half.

Bay: Luke Morrissey, Gearoid Watters, Shay Hoey, Mason Hughes, Jack Smith, Jacob Alvares, Shane Bolton, Maksim Ruskel, David Shevlin, Drake Okojie, Kurtis Daniel, Callum Moore, Robbie Nilani, Dave Adewnge, Shane Mellon, Aaron Ferris, Mikey Farrell.

Ardee: Cole Leavy, Cormac Bradley, Bobby Carroll, Fionn Coyle, Brooklyn Gorman, Conor Clinton, Daragh Murphy, Jack Dowdall, Daniel Commins, Cormac Lunden, Cian Rooney, Patrick Svender, Daniel Traynor, Sean MacNeice.

Referee, Niall Minto. Assistants, Paul Malone, Stephen Donnan.