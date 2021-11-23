Louth

Bellurgan Wheelers host day of top-class Cyclocross

Pushing Hard.....Callum McCaffrey at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Ffion Dolan and Holly McCaffrey, Cuchulainn Cycling Club at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Waiting....Shane Meegan at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Rhiannon Dolan, Cuchulainn Cycling club leads from the jumps at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Helen White, Stamullen RC who won 1st place in her category at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Seán Delaney Cuchulainn Cycling Club makes his way up the steps at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
The start of the Boys U/16 race at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Grace O'Rourke at the start of her race at the Cyclo-Cross held in Jenkinstown. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Bellurgan Wheelers hosted a very successful day of top-class Cyclocross racing last weekend as hundreds of riders descended on Ireland’s first purpose-built venue.

The Jenkinstown circuit hosted round 6 of the Leinster Cyclo Cross League as almost 300 competitors took part covering from juveniles to elite adults.

First race of the day was the under-6 event where Jesse Ruddy from host club Bellurgan Wheelers came home in first place.

The rest of the morning saw all the race age categories to senior taking part.

It was a successful day all round with competitors traveling from every corner of the country and the junior riders were treated to bike bottles sponsored by local bike shop Tommy the Bikes.

The McCrystal family extended a big thanks to sponsors and particularly the volunteers that lent a hand on the day.

