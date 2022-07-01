The annual Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge takes place this Saturday, July 9, with a festival of action promised.

The annual Eamon Carroll Memorial Sports Challenge takes place this Saturday, July 9, with a festival of action promised.

Beginning with golf on Ballymascanlon's fabulous 18-hole course at 12:30pm, there follows a free-taking competition, from various angles, at 2pm in St Patricks' Páirc Eamoin base. At the same time, in Bellurgan United's Flynn Park, there will be a penalty kick and crossbar challenge.

And, to close a packed day's schedule, there will be greyhound racing at Dundalk, with an 8pm start.

To enter a four-person team, which includes the round of golf, food at the Lumpers Bar (served at 5pm) and entry to Dundalk Stadium, will cost €100 with the entire proceeds of the day going to charity.

Eamon Carroll was, of course, a very accomplished footballer up until his tragic passing in 2014. A winner of six senior football championship medals with Pat's, he was on the Louth panel for spells and lined out for Bellurgan in his youth.

The stand in Pats' Lordship home is named in his honour.