Specsavers treat Dundalk GAA fans to trip to see Louth match

Some of the GAA fans from Dundalk who travelled to Ardee for Louth's game agaist Cork thanks to Specsavers

A group of older Louth fans enjoyed a day out to Ardee on Sunday March 19 to see the Louth play Cork in the Allianz League thanks to Specsavers Dundalk.

The eyecare and hearing specialists teamed up with Clan Na Gael GAA club in an initiative that aims to reconnect older and more vulnerable people within the GAA community, providing a €500 bursary for the trip.

The initiative aims at giving people who may have fallen out of the habit of going to GAA games in recent years and who otherwise might not attend a GAA game, the opportunity to attend and enjoy a day out watching their favourite sport.

“Looking out for our community is so important to us, so this was another way for us to help those who may have been shielding during the pandemic and to encourage them to re-connect with the wider society and get back to enjoying the activities they love the most,” Specsavers Dundalk Store Director, Martina Kelly, said. “We were delighted to work with Clan Na Gael GAA club on this initiative and we hope that everyone enjoyed the day.”

Paul Gray, Club Chairperson at Clan Na Gael GAA club thanked all the staff at Specsavers Dundalk for organising a great day trip to Ardee.

"It was a great day out and one which our community members will remember.”

Those who attended the game really enjoyed the day and extended their thanks to the staff at Specsavers Dundalk and Clan Na Gael GAA club for organising a memorable day out.

“Our customers are at the heart of our Dundalk store and our older customers are a key focus for us, “ added Martina. “We know that regular social interaction and the forming of relationships and connecting within social networks generates higher levels of physical and mental wellbeing in older people which is why we were delighted to work with our local GAA club on this particular Initiative.’

Customers are always guaranteed expert eyecare and hearing services, exceptional choice and outstanding value for money at Specsavers and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers from the GAA community in store soon. To find out more information, request an appointment, or to speak to an expert, please call your local Specsavers team or