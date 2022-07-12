‘Shocking' Simon report highlights shortage of rental properties in Dundalk

The Simon report highlighted the lack of rental properties in town.

The Simon Communities quarterly Locked out of the Market report for the month of June highlights the dire situation facing single people and families looking for affordable rental properties.

The shocking report shows the scarcity of affordable housing available under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), scheme with the charity warning that the country is facing an unprecedented homelessness crisis.

Dundalk was one of the sixteen areas survey on three dates in June for the quarterly report, based on information from the property website dafe.ie

Over that period, researchers found that there was an average of only nine properties available to rent in Dundalk.

There were no properties available within HAP rates for single people, couples, or households with one child.

Only three properties were affordable under HAP; all were available under the discretionary rate for households with two children.

If the 35% discretionary rate had been in place at the time of this study, an additional two properties would have been available under discretionary HAP.

The report found that rents in Dundalk ranged from €900 to €1200 for properties with one bedroom, and from €1185 to €1300 for two-bedroom properties

The only three-bedroom property available at the time had a monthly rent of €1750.

According to daft.ie, average rents in Co. Louth increased by 8.3% in the last year and now sit at €1420.

Nationally, the report found that there were just 37 properties available under a standard or discretionary limit in at least one of the four categories surveyed.

This represents a decrease of 43% on the 80 properties which were available within at least one HAP category in a March, 2022, study, and 95% fewer than the 906 available in June, 2021.

The findings were described as “truly shocking” by Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland.

"We’re seeing homelessness numbers go up and the availability of affordable properties decline to unprecedented levels,” he said.